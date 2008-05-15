IAC (IACI) Ad Chief Peter Horan Leaving For Goodmail Systems

Interactive Corp. ad chief Peter Horan is leaving the company to become CEO of Goodmail Systems, PaidContent reports. Horan, who joined IAC (IACI) in early 2007 as CEO of media and advertising, told PC’s Staci Kramer the parting is amicable; he’s given two weeks notice. “I have no beef with IAC,” he says. “I like what I was doing. I like Barry (Diller) and the guys a lot.”



