IAC Gives Up On Search, Fires 130 Engineers

IAC is giving up on fighting Google with Ask.com.



The company will change Ask.com so it focuses more on Q&A, and less on crawling the web looking for pages, Bloomberg reports.

As a part of the shift, the company is letting 130 engineers go. The engineers are based in China and New Jersey. (20 New Jersey engineers will be asked to move to Oakland. Not interested in moving? Join us!)

Barry Diller tells Bloomberg, “We’ve realised in the last few years you can’t compete head on with Google.”

Much of IAC’s search revenue at this point is toolbars, which shouldn’t be affected by this switch.

