IAC + Flixster: Third Time The Charm?

Another month, another rumour that Barry Diller’s IAC is close to buying Flixster, a social networking site for movie buffs. This time, the source is WSJ’s Jessica Vascellaro, who writes that “a deal could be near” with an announcement as early as next week. And this time, she says, the deal could be worth less than the $150 million the site was looking for last year.

