IAC Dumping Ask's Teoma? Reuters Source Says "No"

Yesterday, we reported that IAC’s Ask was considering dumping Teoma, its proprietary search technology. We think this would be smart: Why waste resources reinventing the wheel when most search results are pretty much the same? (And especially when the search technology hasn’t helped Ask gain share).



This morning, Reuters reports a source “famililar with the matter” as saying Ask is not ditching Teoma. Not clear whether IAC has finally reached a decision on Teoma or whether our source has fresher information (or is hallucinating).

In any case…if IAC isn’t considering scrapping (or selling) Teoma, it should.

