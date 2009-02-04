IAC Display Ads May Be Down 50% This Month

- Using their mobile devices, people can now broadcast to friends their exact location on Google Maps
- Michael Phelps breaks another record; the bong helped
- NYT: We’re “deadly serious” about finding ” ways to get consumers to pay for what we make.”
- Christians Bailing on GoDaddy Due to ‘Immoral’ Advertising
- IAC Internet display ads may be down 50 per cent this month.
Photo: hlkljgk
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.