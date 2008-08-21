IAC Completes Five-Way Spinoff (IACI)

Barry Diller’s five-way spinoff is done: Starting today, the former IAC will trade as five companies.



IAC (Ask.com, CollegeHumor, Match.com, etc.) will trade as IACID until Sept. 19, when it’ll go back to IACI

HSN (Home Shopping Network) will trade as HSNI

Interval Leisure Group will trade as IILG

Ticketmaster will trade as TKTM

Tree.com (LendingTree, etc.) will trade as TREE

We’ll check out the stocks’ performance at market close and update this post.

