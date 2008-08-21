IAC Completes Five-Way Spinoff (IACI)

Barry Diller’s five-way spinoff is done: Starting today, the former IAC will trade as five companies.
- IAC (Ask.com, CollegeHumor, Match.com, etc.) will trade as IACID until Sept. 19, when it’ll go back to IACI
- HSN (Home Shopping Network) will trade as HSNI
- Interval Leisure Group will trade as IILG
- Ticketmaster will trade as TKTM
- Tree.com (LendingTree, etc.) will trade as TREE
We’ll check out the stocks’ performance at market close and update this post.
