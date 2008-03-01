IAC, Cablevision Eye Stake In Concert Promoter AEG

It appears Live Nation is more of a threat to Ticketmaster than Barry Diller was letting on. Months after Live Nation dumped Ticketmaster to start its own ticketing business, Diller’s IAC (IACI) is in talks with Cablevision’s (CVC) Dolan family to … get back into the concert business.



WSJ reported Diller and the Dolans are talking about taking a 49% stake in the No. 2 concert promoter AEG Live. In such a deal, synergies abound. A deal would link the No. 1 ticketing company with the No. 2 in concerts and promotions. The upside for Cablevision: It owns Madison Square Garden and the FuseTV music network, both of which would benefit from access to music acts and a ticketing service.

