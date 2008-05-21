IAC Buys Tween Girls Site For Unknown Amount (IACI)

Last week they picked up Dictionary.com. This week Barry Diller’s buying StarNet Interactive, the parent of GirlSense.com – a site where girls can design clothes and model them, virtually.



The terms of the acquisition weren’t released, but StarNet has raised $2.7 million in VC money. IAC already runs a virtual world, Zwinky, that targets the same demographic.

