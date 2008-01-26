IAC Buying Stake In Health Sites (IACI)

As Google readies its health information site, Barry Diller (SA 100 #2) isn’t sitting still: his IAC is buying a minority stake in HealthCentral Network, a network with more than 30 health sites, Paidcontent reports. Other investors in the round include Sequoia Capital, Carlyle Group, and Polaris Venture Partners. PC’s Rafat Ali says the round is “in the $50 million range.”

