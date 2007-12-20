IAC, Brightcove In Video Pact. What Took So Long?

Barry Diller’s IAC says it will use video platform Brightcove to publish web clips across all of its sites, and that it has started doing so with Ticketmaster, Citysearch and 23/6, the news parody site it co-owns with Huffington Post. The news here, to us, would be that IAC didn’t already have a deal: We assumed that since Barry had a board seat and a minority stake (via IAC) in Brightcove, that this would have happened long ago. Can anyone explain?



