IAC, HuffPo Add More Fake News

After a year (!) in development, IAC and Huffington Post are rolling out humour site 236.com. The venture joins CollegeHumor and Very Short List among IAC’s forays into original online programming under programming president Michael Jackson, former head of USA Entertainment.

The WSJ suggests that the writer’s strike makes this a fortuitous time to debut the site, since viewers starved for the Daily Show and Colbert Report will try to get their fix on the web. On the other hand, they already have plenty of options, including The Onion and IAC’s own CollegeHumor. On Monday, IAC announced a plan to break apart into five separate companies: IAC, HSN, Ticketmaster, Interval International, and Lending Tree.

Related: Forgotten “24” Pilot

MySpace Adds The Onion

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.