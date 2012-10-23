Here's What The Social Media Ecosystem Looks Like Right Now [Infographics]

The social media landscape is anything but constant — it seems like the ecosystem is changing daily.



Thus, The Jordan, Edmiston Group Inc (JEGI) joined forces with the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) to take a snapshot for its “Social Media Ecosystem Report — Rise of Users, Intelligence and Operating Systems.”

This infographic shows what the social media landscape looks like right now. Unlike the famously viral LUMAscape depiction that crowds every single social media company into one infographic, this is a simpler visual of how things work “from customer service and R&D to HR and marketing.”

Photo: IAB and The Jordan Edmiston Group Inc.

The key question that brands have when planning and then analysing social media campaigns is how to measure the impact that every dollar spent on paid social media has on the value their owned and earned social media. JEGI and IAB analyse the interaction of these three forms of social media in the graphic below, explaining:

“The high level analysis for media effectiveness takes all of earned and owned divided by paid. Earned is all the impressions generated divided by average CPM, owned includes all channels, and paid is the overall media spend. The higher the ratio, the more earned amplification is generated from paid.”

Photo: IAB and Jordan Edmiston Group, Inc.

