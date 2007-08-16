IAB Tries to Clean Up Lead-Gen, Sort Of

Following on the ValueClick scandal, the Interactive Advertising Bureau is establishing standards for lead-gen, a $1.3 billion business accounting for 8% of online ad revenue. Unfortunately, the IAB is not encouraging member companies to stop snookering consumers with offers for free iPods. It’s just focusing on security and standard formats. MediaPost has more.



read the latest on IAB, including the surprising amount its president, Randall Rothenberg, makes.

