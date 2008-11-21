IAB: Online Ad Spending Grinding To A Halt

The IAB and PriceWaterhouse have released their Q3 online ad spending report. It tells us what we already knew: Online ad growth is grinding to a halt:



Display ad spending will likely be down year over year in Q4 (and sharply in 2009 and 2010 as well)

Even when counting search, Q3 spending only grew 11% year over year

If overall online ad spending (search + display) continues to decelerate at this rate, the whole market could shrink in 2009 and 2010

Note the flattening of the growth in the first nine months of this year. In the past three years, online ad spending has increased sharply every quarter. Not anymore:

See Also: Let’s Be Serious: Display Ad Spending Will Be Down Sharply In 2009

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.