Truckers on I-95 are sharing water and supplies with other drivers as they remain stranded for nearly a whole day in the frigid cold

Motorists sit stranded on Interstate 95 near Fredericksburg, Virginia, on January 4, 2022. WJLA via AP

Hundreds of people have been stuck in the snow on a major Virginia highway since Monday.

Many said they were worried about running out of food, water, and supplies.

Drivers told Insider that some truckers or fellow drivers were sharing their supplies.

Truckers stranded on Virginia’s I-95 highway since Monday afternoon have been sharing supplies with fellow drivers who are stuck and worried about running out of supplies.

Hundreds of travelers got stuck on the road on Monday after a crash involving six tractor-trailers took place in a snowstorm. The temperature in Fredericksburg, Virginia, early Tuesday morning was about 16 degrees Fahrenheit, Accuweather reported at the time.

Many drivers said they were running out of food and water, as well as fuel to heat their cars. Many said on Monday night that they had heard nothing about help from authorities.

But some were helped by other travelers.

Jim DeFede, a reporter with CBS4 News in Miami, told Insider on Tuesday morning that a truck driver had come to him with a case of water from his own supply. The driver was “tapping on car windows and offering folks water,” DeFede said.

“He wasn’t an official,” he said. “I just think he was a Good Samaritan.”

DeFede said he had been trapped with his vehicle for more than 24 hours as of 10 a.m. local time.

DeFede also showed Insider a public safety alert his phone had received on Tuesday that said state and local officials were “coming ASAP with supplies and to move you.”

Matthew Marchand, a truck driver stuck on the road, told Insider’s Matthew Loh that he had been sharing some of his supplies with other drivers.

Truck driver Michele Rusher told Insider that many trucks — including hers — have food and water specifically for situations when the highway gets shut down.

Rusher emphasized that people shouldn’t be afraid to ask others for help or food.

Rusher said that, although she’s been in situations before when the highway is shut down and knows what to expect, the frigid shutdown in Virginia is the worst she’s seen it.

“This is pretty severe,” she said, adding that she feels bad for other drivers on the road who weren’t prepared to get stuck.

As of Tuesday afternoon, the vehicles were still stranded on I-95 and US Route 1, though the Fredericksburg branch of the Virginia transportation department said on Tuesday morning that its crews were “mobilizing now to start taking people stopped on [the] interstate off nearby interchanges to bring them to alternate routes.”