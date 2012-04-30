I was at brunch with a few friends doing market research on consumers this weekend when I heard something startling about Siri.



One friend, who just got her first ever iPhone when the iPhone 4S came out blurted out, “I wish I could take Siri off my phone.”

I was stunned. I could understand not wanting Siri on the phone. But, getting rid of it entirely?

She explained, “It just gets in the way too much. I accidentally hit the button and it pops up.’

This is just one person, so we’re not reading too much into it. But, it’s a normal person, with some technological proficiency.

Obviously, there are countless examples of people who love Siri.

But, for now, we get the feeling that it’s still a gimmick and not a truly transformative new interface like people expected.

I’m sure you’ll politely tell me why I’m wrong in the comments.

Don’t Miss: It’s Concerning Apple Is Still Advertising Siri

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.