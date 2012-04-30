I was at brunch with a few friends doing market research on consumers this weekend when I heard something startling about Siri.
One friend, who just got her first ever iPhone when the iPhone 4S came out blurted out, “I wish I could take Siri off my phone.”
I was stunned. I could understand not wanting Siri on the phone. But, getting rid of it entirely?
She explained, “It just gets in the way too much. I accidentally hit the button and it pops up.’
This is just one person, so we’re not reading too much into it. But, it’s a normal person, with some technological proficiency.
Obviously, there are countless examples of people who love Siri.
But, for now, we get the feeling that it’s still a gimmick and not a truly transformative new interface like people expected.
I’m sure you’ll politely tell me why I’m wrong in the comments.
