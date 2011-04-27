What Possessed Former Goldman Sachs COO John Thorton To Say: "I Will Personally Slit The Throats Of All My Team And Drink Their Blood?"

Photo: mononukleoza via Flickr

The ridiculous hours that many an investment banker works, is well known and well documented.Obviously Goldman Sachs is no different, and according to FINS, the phrase “work hard, play hard” should really be converted to “‘work hard, work hard” to describe life at the bank of Blankfein.



A new book about the rise of Goldman Sachs by William Cohan enlightens us a little more on that credo, as embodied by former compensation czar and COO, John Thornton.

According to FINS,

Nothing captures that do-or-die culture better than a story — now legendary at the firm — centered on former president and co-COO John Thornton.

According to Cohan’s account, as Thornton pitched a potential client, he said: “If we do not get this mandate, I will personally slit the throats of all my team and drink their blood.”

We’re not sure if that shows commitment, or something else entirely. Either way, Goldman won the bid.

