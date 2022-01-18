I went truffle hunting with experts at a gorgeous hotel in northern Italy. Here’s what it was like.

Casa di Langa. Courtesy Casa Di Langa

Casa di Langa is a 39-room hotel located in the Piedmont region of northern Italy.

Opened in June 2021, the hotel features an outdoor infinity pool and sweeping views of landscapes.

Writer Nick Dauk recently spent a night at Casa di Langa. Truffle hunting was the highlight.

I recently spent the night at Casa di Langa, a new boutique hotel located in Alta Langhe, outside of the city of Turin in northern Italy.

It’s a quiet retreat surrounded by over 100 acres of private forest and just a few kilometers away from the site of the annual International Alba White Truffle Fair.

After four years of development, Casa di Langa welcomed its first guests in June 2021. The hotel also boasts the world’s first truffle concierge as guests’ resource for all things truffles, from learning which wines pair best with different truffles to locating fresh truffle vendors in the surrounding towns. From the hotel’s courtyard, there’s a sweeping view of green hillsides and vineyards There’s also a heated outdoor infinity pool and accompanying bar The bar serves specialty cocktails as well as beers from local breweries The hotel also offers more than 600 different wines. The hotel rooms are tucked behind a covered outdoor corridor Luckily, the hotel’s open-air design already catered to pandemic-conscious travel. The 39 rooms are all one of two designs, either North-facing or South-facing A North-facing room. Courtesy Casa di Langa I stayed in a classic room facing North which featured hardwood floors, a stone bathroom, and a private terrace. The South-facing rooms have terracotta flooring and marble bathrooms A South-facing room. Courtesy Casa di Langa The south side of the hotel also boasts a view of the 14th century Castello di Serralunga d’Alba. Dinner at the hotel’s Faula Ristorante was a 3-hour event The 8-course meal included 4 different wine pairings The Alta Langa Brute and the Lange Riesling paired well with the handmade three-meat ravioli. There was also veal cut with creamy whipped potatoes, tuna-stuffed red peppers, a zucchini appetizer, and a dried beetroot and cream cheese starter. Casa di Langa boasts 42 acres of private land with exclusive access to guests Cooking classes, wine tastings, and spa visits are on the agenda for guests who stay multiple days, but my final hours were filled with the highlight of my visit: truffle hunting. For a truffle-hunting excursion, I was paired up with Marta and Daniele, the pet-parents of 2 Lagotto Romagnolo dogs We spent an hour following the dogs through the woods, digging up half a dozen black truffles in the process The cute pups Bianca and Luna even sniffed out 2 rare white truffles Casa di Langa is a treasure for truffle lovers, but it’s the top-notch staff that sets this hotel above the rest With it’s amazing food, serene views, and laid-back luxury feel, it’s a perfect place for a truffle-filled getaway. Editor’s note: The writer paid a discounted media rate for the room, received a complimentary dinner and breakfast, and paid full price for drinks and the truffle-hunting excursion.