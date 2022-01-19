I tried Rihanna’s regular pasta order at her favorite restaurant, and now I understand why she eats there up to 3 times a week

- I recently went to Giorgio Baldi, Rihanna’s favorite restaurant, and tried her usual pasta order.
- Rihanna always orders the ravioli with ricotta cheese, gnocchi, and spaghetti pomodoro with basil.
- All the pastas were absolutely delicious, and I can see why Rihanna eats there up to three times a week.
But the reality TV star is just one of many celebrities who’ve walked through Giorgio Baldi’s perfectly-trimmed hedges. Come by on any night and you might see paparazzi parked on the restaurant’s surprisingly quiet street, hoping to snap famous diners like Justin and Hailey Bieber or Jay-Z and Beyoncé.
“I remember when she couldn’t even drink,” Baldi said.
Rihanna has been known to go to Giorgio Baldi up to three times a week. Veteran celebrity photographer Cesar Peña told The Times he made trips to the restaurant part of his routine so that he could get regular snaps of the Fenty beauty mogul.
“When I was in LA, I knew I had to be there on a Sunday just after 5 o’clock,” he said.
Rihanna’s love for the restaurant is so famous that Drake rapped about it (“Caterin’ is from Giorgio Baldi’s, Robyn’s favorite”), and she once told Rolling Stone that she bought a home in the Pacific Palisades so she could be in the restaurant’s delivery zone.
She even has her own waiter, Marco, who told Rolling Stone that Rihanna also loves Parmesan cheese and the restaurant’s calamari but hates truffles (so you won’t catch her eating Kim Kardashian’s favorite Giorgio Baldi pasta).
It was time to see if Giorgio Baldi was worth the hype.
But Giorgio Baldi is not that kind of place, even though it’s been popular with celebrities since it opened in 1990.
“We don’t promote that environment. People think we do, but we don’t,” Baldi told The Times. “I’ve sat people — big people — at really crappy tables, but I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t know who you are! Whatever.'”
You can barely see Giorgio Baldi’s front sign, which is just a subtle “gb” written above the door. And while the backyard is bustling and bright, the dining room is small and shrouded in dim lighting. Its main decoration is the turquoise walls, and there’s a sizzling soundtrack of meat hitting hot pans in the open kitchen.
The ricotta was creamy without overpowering the plate, and the asparagus added a big burst of fresh flavor (and a nice touch of color) that made it far more memorable than Kardashian’s beloved agnolotti.
What surprised me most, though, was the portion size. I only counted 12 raviolis on the plate, and the dish was far sparser than pasta I’ve had at most Italian restaurants — including celebrity hotspot Carbone in New York City. If I had gotten a half-order, like Rihanna usually does, there would’ve been just six raviolis total.
But there were two more pastas still to go, and they only got better and better.
I’m not a huge fan of gnocchi, so I wasn’t expecting to love this dish, but it surprised me in all the right ways. The pasta was soft and fluffy rather than chewy or gummy, while the delicious meat sauce had the comforting savoriness of a bolognese but was still light enough for the delicate dumplings.
It might look like a fairly simple pasta, but there was so much depth of flavor. The secret is really in the sauce, which had a delicate sweetness to it that I loved.
“This is maybe the best red sauce I’ve ever had,” my boyfriend declared after taking his first few bites.
The spaghetti was also perfectly cooked, not to mention nearly double the portion size compared to the ravioli dishes. There was just something about eating a big heaping bowl of spaghetti on a rainy night by the sea that felt both romantic and comforting — the exact vibe of Giorgio Baldi.
And you have to love that Rihanna is still a creature of habit, finding solace in the same three (absolutely delicious) dishes for over a decade. Maybe sometimes billionaires really are just like us.
At least when it comes to pasta.