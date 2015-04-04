I went to preschool for adults, and it's as weird as you think (but I still loved it)

OK, let me start by saying that I’m a well-adjusted 24-year-old working and living in New York City.

Now, I recently attended a preschool targeted toward adults, and I loved it.

Preschool Mastermind is a month-long program that seeks to reconnect grown-ups with their inner child. Rather than treat students like kids, founder and head teacher Michelle Joni Lapidos places them in scenarios that get the creative juices flowing and open up the imagination.

Lapidos’ class has sold out since January, and I now see why.

