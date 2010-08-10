I Was On The JetBlue Flight Where The Flight Attendant Went Insane And Then Slid Down The Escape Chute!

Photo: MySpace

I was in Pittsburgh this weekend for Walkoff Walk’s annual HEIST meetup — more on that later — and I flew back this morning. JetBlue flight 1052 was really uneventful, barely more than an hour. I’m glad I had time to watch all of “The Price is Right” before we landed. I was afraid I’d miss the end of the Showcase Showdown.

As we were taxiing to the gate, we stopped and several passengers got up to get their bags. One of the flight attendants announced that we were not quite at the gate yet and asked everyone to sit down. I hadn’t moved since I was in row 15. We pulled up to the gate and people started to get off the plane. As I got up to get my bags, the flight attendant made this announcement:”To the passenger who just called me a motherfucker: fuck you. I’ve been in this business 28 years and I’ve had it.”



