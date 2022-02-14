‘I Want You Back’ star Manny Jacinto says his character’s final scene was cut from the movie

Manny Jacinto plays Logan Santos in ‘I Want You Back.’ Amazon Prime

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Prime Video’s “I Want You Back.”

Manny Jacinto told Insider that Logan’s final scene was cut from “I Want You Back.”

In the deleted scene, Logan flirts with a bridesmaid the morning after the wedding.

The last we see of Manny Jacinto‘s “I Want You Back” character Logan, he’s storming out of a wedding reception, having just learned that he was a pawn in Emma (Jenny Slate) and Peter’s (Charlie Day) plot to sabotage their exes’ relationships.

In the romantic comedy, the elementary-school drama teacher attends Ginny (Clark Backo) and Noah’s (Scott Eastwood) nuptials as Emma’s plus-one, so he’s justifiably appalled when his date confesses the truth: she and Peter formed a secret alliance to win back their former partners.

After learning of the betrayal, Logan exits the venue. He doesn’t appear in the rest of Jason Orley-directed film, but Jacinto, 34, revealed in an interview with Insider that there was originally more to Logan’s story.

“There was a scene that got cut out, where after Jenny and Scott have their final moment together, you follow Scott and then you land on myself at the hotel lobby,” Jacinto told Insider ahead of the film’s Friday release.

He continued, “I’m talking to one of the bridesmaids, talking about my achievements in directing and how I’m a big deal off, off, off, off-Broadway.”

Jenny Slate, Manny Jacinto, and Gina Rodriguez in ‘I Want You Back.’ Amazon Prime

Jacinto joked that finding out about Emma and Peter’s scheme was undoubtedly a “traumatizing experience for Logan,” though he noted that the self-described “artist, director, human” got “right back up” and “right back out there.”

Most of Logan’s personality, from his passion for the theater to his habit of bringing up anecdotes about his time abroad, came straight from the pages of writers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger’s script.

The Filipino-Canadian actor did, however, take credit for Logan’s overly enunciated French and Italian.

“Every chance I got, I spoke French just because I grew up speaking French,” Jacinto said, adding, “I would always just lean into those things to make it more Logan-y in my head.”

Jacinto also revealed that part of Logan’s threesome scene with Emma and Anna (Gina Rodriguez) was improvised, notably the moment in which the two women dance for Logan.

“That was all improvised. They should get like a dance or choreography credit for what they did,” he said of Slate and Rodriguez, adding, “A lot of it was improvised and felt on the day to see what worked.”

“I Want You Back” is now available to stream on Prime Video.