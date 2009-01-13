Barry Ritholtz brings our attention to “I Want My Bailout Money” to out attention. It’s hip hop satire from Michael Adams (a/k/a the Health Ranger), editor of NaturalNews.com. Some dirty language involved, so perhaps it’s Not Safe For Work if you aren’t wearing headphones.



Barry prints the lyrics.

SONG LYRICS

I want my bailout money

Keep the bills coming

Sweet green cash just drippin like honey

I’m a new kind of thug with a Washington buzz ’cause

Dealing debt pays better than dealing drugs

What do you think will happen when they double the money supply?

The falling dollar makes it harder for you to survive

They take those billions and trillions and give it to their own kind

Hope you don’t mind bein robbed blind

How do you think we got runaway credit?

Ain’t nothin goin down unless the crooks in Washington let it

Now they regret it but they still don’t get it

Cause the economy is crashin so bad it needs a paramedic

I want my bailout money

Sweet green cash just dripping with honey

Gotta keep this economy running

I need another hit of my bailout money

Look at the stash, it’s like a mad dash for the cash

They got the taxpayer takin it in the arse

the CEOs they are havin a blast

While the workin poor trying to make the paycheck last

The bailout money is created with new debt

While they rollin in their limos and private jets

All the workers on the street drippin sweat

While collar hustlers are takin everything they can get

They put the nation on a hyperinflation track

No Presidential administration can take it back

And now the taxpayers pickin up the slack

Like they put a high dollar Big Brother monkey on your back

I want my bailout money

Sweet green cash just dripping with honey

Gotta keep this economy running

I need another hit of my bailout money

The prisons are filled with brothers caught on a 50-dollar jack

But when Whitey takin trillions, the cops they turn their back

The incompetent bankers, they get their jobs back

Cause those crankers smoking money like it was crack

They take your car, your home, everything that you own

And when you’re jobless and broke, you still gotta pay the loan

If you’re thinkin of stealin some food, please don’t

Just go to Washington and you can steal everything you want

How we gonna solve this, dissolve the big scam

We resolve we won’t let ’em steal from a fellow man

Gotta raise our hands and ask “What is this?”

Then we put the Federal Reserve out of business!

You take a look at a dollar bill, you see that eye above the pyramid lookin back at you

That eye is laughin at you suckers!

I want my bailout money

Keep the con running

Sweet green cash just dripping with honey

Gotta keep this economy running

I need another hit of my bailout money

Aren’t you tired of payin for that? Tired of breakin your back for that?

Bein oppressed and suppressed while you keep payin your tax for that?

We gotta get out of this financial trap

And it’s never gonna stop until you take your country back

The politicians are useless, don’t you know that they used us

And the bankers refused us while the media schooled us

The authorities knew this was happening to us

Cause they make more money every time that they screw us

You didn’t think they’re printing all that funny money just for you, did ya?

Drownin’ in debt but the Fed isn’t done yet

What are we gonna get?

Gonna print funny money

Budget’s in the red, economy nearly dead

Politician’s said that we

Gonna print funny money

Hangin’ by a thread, the people are bein’ bled

But get it through your head that we

Gonna print funny money

The bankers gotta stay ahead, gotta make more bread

That’s when they said, “Print more money!”

Song and Lyrics © 2009 by Michael Adams, All Rights Reserved

