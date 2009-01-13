Barry Ritholtz brings our attention to “I Want My Bailout Money” to out attention. It’s hip hop satire from Michael Adams (a/k/a the Health Ranger), editor of NaturalNews.com. Some dirty language involved, so perhaps it’s Not Safe For Work if you aren’t wearing headphones.
Barry prints the lyrics.
SONG LYRICS
I want my bailout money
Keep the bills coming
Sweet green cash just drippin like honey
I’m a new kind of thug with a Washington buzz ’cause
Dealing debt pays better than dealing drugs
What do you think will happen when they double the money supply?
The falling dollar makes it harder for you to survive
They take those billions and trillions and give it to their own kind
Hope you don’t mind bein robbed blind
How do you think we got runaway credit?
Ain’t nothin goin down unless the crooks in Washington let it
Now they regret it but they still don’t get it
Cause the economy is crashin so bad it needs a paramedic
I want my bailout money
Sweet green cash just dripping with honey
Gotta keep this economy running
I need another hit of my bailout money
Look at the stash, it’s like a mad dash for the cash
They got the taxpayer takin it in the arse
the CEOs they are havin a blast
While the workin poor trying to make the paycheck last
The bailout money is created with new debt
While they rollin in their limos and private jets
All the workers on the street drippin sweat
While collar hustlers are takin everything they can get
They put the nation on a hyperinflation track
No Presidential administration can take it back
And now the taxpayers pickin up the slack
Like they put a high dollar Big Brother monkey on your back
I want my bailout money
Sweet green cash just dripping with honey
Gotta keep this economy running
I need another hit of my bailout money
The prisons are filled with brothers caught on a 50-dollar jack
But when Whitey takin trillions, the cops they turn their back
The incompetent bankers, they get their jobs back
Cause those crankers smoking money like it was crack
They take your car, your home, everything that you own
And when you’re jobless and broke, you still gotta pay the loan
If you’re thinkin of stealin some food, please don’t
Just go to Washington and you can steal everything you want
How we gonna solve this, dissolve the big scam
We resolve we won’t let ’em steal from a fellow man
Gotta raise our hands and ask “What is this?”
Then we put the Federal Reserve out of business!
You take a look at a dollar bill, you see that eye above the pyramid lookin back at you
That eye is laughin at you suckers!
I want my bailout money
Keep the con running
Sweet green cash just dripping with honey
Gotta keep this economy running
I need another hit of my bailout money
Aren’t you tired of payin for that? Tired of breakin your back for that?
Bein oppressed and suppressed while you keep payin your tax for that?
We gotta get out of this financial trap
And it’s never gonna stop until you take your country back
The politicians are useless, don’t you know that they used us
And the bankers refused us while the media schooled us
The authorities knew this was happening to us
Cause they make more money every time that they screw us
You didn’t think they’re printing all that funny money just for you, did ya?
Drownin’ in debt but the Fed isn’t done yet
What are we gonna get?
Gonna print funny money
Budget’s in the red, economy nearly dead
Politician’s said that we
Gonna print funny money
Hangin’ by a thread, the people are bein’ bled
But get it through your head that we
Gonna print funny money
The bankers gotta stay ahead, gotta make more bread
That’s when they said, “Print more money!”
Song and Lyrics © 2009 by Michael Adams, All Rights Reserved
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.