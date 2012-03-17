My Wet And Rainy Three-Hour New iPad Adventure!

Photo: Theodore Ritz, Business Insider
I got an email Wednesday from Business Insider’s Tools Editor Steve Kovach with the headline… “ATTENTION! Huge opportunity!”I quickly opened the email and read the first few lines:
“Hey interns! We have a cool assignment for anyone who wants to take it.”
I immediately jumped at the opportunity and replied:
“I assume somebody already grabbed this? If not I want it.”
Luckily I was the first to respond, and the assignment was mine.
Yes, I volunteered to wake up at 5:00 a.m. today to go stand in line at the Apple Store and buy the “iPad 3,” or technically, the “new iPad.”
Or as I prefer to call it, “iPad, the third.”
Hey, I’m an intern and get paid by the hour, so can you really blame me?
Anyways it was a lot of fun, I got to do something I had never done before, take tons of pictures and interview a few die-hard Apple fans.
It's still really dark outside my apartment in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. It's 45 degrees and drizzling.
John, on the left, is the first guy in line. He's been here since 9:30 a.m. Thursday. He took off work and has already spoken to half a dozen reporters. He's never bought an iPad before.
This is Byron, the guy one place ahead of me. He lives just a few blocks away. He's waited for hours in lines to buy the original iPad, the iPad 2, and recently the iPhone 4S all on opening day. One of our reporters actually grabbed a picture of him back in October buying the 4S. Click the link under the pic to see him in line for the 4S back in October.
Another Apple employee comes by to give us a survey, mostly generic questions like our age, if we bought the iPad 2, and why we're buying the new iPad...
Moving again! Up the stairs, I take a look over the rail and take a snapshot of NY's finest, keeping the masses at bay.
This elderly couple bought four iPads. They wanted to buy more, but there was a two per person limit.
Byron's up next. He pre-paid and he's in the wrong line. He has to go back downstairs to get in another line. All is not well in Apple-land.
