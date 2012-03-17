My Wet And Rainy Three-Hour New iPad Adventure!

Photo: Theodore Ritz, Business Insider

I got an email Wednesday from Business Insider’s Tools Editor Steve Kovach with the headline… “ATTENTION! Huge opportunity!”I quickly opened the email and read the first few lines:



“Hey interns! We have a cool assignment for anyone who wants to take it.”

I immediately jumped at the opportunity and replied:

“I assume somebody already grabbed this? If not I want it.”

Luckily I was the first to respond, and the assignment was mine.

Yes, I volunteered to wake up at 5:00 a.m. today to go stand in line at the Apple Store and buy the “iPad 3,” or technically, the “new iPad.”

Or as I prefer to call it, “iPad, the third.”

Hey, I’m an intern and get paid by the hour, so can you really blame me?

Anyways it was a lot of fun, I got to do something I had never done before, take tons of pictures and interview a few die-hard Apple fans.

