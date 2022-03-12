I visited London’s first non-alcoholic liquor store and was amazed at the number of different products on offer — take a look

- London’s first alcohol-free liquor store opened in December.
- The store stocks more than 80 brands, including non-alcoholic beer, wine and cocktails.
- I visited the store recently and was shocked by the number of alcohol-free drinks there were.
London’s first non-alcoholic liquor store recently opened to the public.
The store stocks a range of alternative beverages, including alcohol-free beer, wine, spirits, and canned cocktails.
It was opened by the mindful drinking organization, Club Soda, to showcase the range of non-alcoholic beverages on the market.
“We wanted to show everybody what everything would look like if it was in a shop,” cofounder Laura Willoughby said.
The shop is located just off London’s bustling Oxford Circus, a prime downtown location for attracting shoppers searching for non-alcoholic alternatives.
Willoughby told Insider that a diverse range of people had visited the store, from students to elderly people; from teetotallers to those looking to moderate their drinking habits.
“We get a lot of Muslim customers and people who have never drunk before who are so excited to find something which feels special,” Willoughby added.
The store is a pop-up that opened in December and will close in late March. Willoughby said that they had already extended the closing date once and were now looking for a permanent site.
I visited the shop and was amazed by how many non-alcoholic alternative drinks there are on the market. The shop stocks more than 80 brands.
There were some non-alcoholic drinks I recognised, like Heineken 0 and Lucky Saint …
… and others I didn’t.
I was able to sample some drinks in store. Willoughby told Insider that she would not have opened the store if people couldn’t sample drinks before buying.
Willoughby said that there was still a gap in the market for people who choose not to drink alcohol to sample other options. “They want to try before they buy and they want to have a wider range of choice, and they want to be able to find a new favourite and make it a staple of their diet,” she said.
Club Soda, which started as a small Facebook group, says it wants to encourage mindful drinking. “We haven’t done this just because we think we can sell lots of drinks. We’ve done it because we know that when people find an alternative drink, it helps them change their drinking habits,” Willoughby told Insider.
Worldwide revenue in non-alcoholic drinks amounted to $1.3 trillion in 2022, according to Statista. Soft drinks currently make up the market’s largest segment, at $899 billion.
Laura said that having an alcohol-free alternative would mean that people who do not drink alcohol would not feel “like the odd one out,” something that soft drinks cannot do.
“Alcohol is very much in our reward structure, we see it as a reward for a busy day, a way to celebrate. Coke and soft drinks don’t fill that gap for people,” she added.
I purchased a range of products to try at home …
… including an alcohol-free botanical spirit which was much smoother than some alcoholic spirits I’ve tried.
The shop opened my eyes to the number of alcohol-free drinks on the market. I still drink alcohol on occasions, but found it reassuring to know that if I ever choose not to, there are alternative options that taste like my favorite alcoholic drinks.
