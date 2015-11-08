I went shopping for Crocs for the first time in a decade -- and I found a lot more than the signature shoe

When I was in third grade, Crocs were the hottest trend.

I begged my mum for a pair, and come Christmas I had my own baby blue Crocs.

At that age, I didn’t care about the comfort factor the shoes supposedly provided — it was all about the style.

I wore them with skirts, dresses, and jeans. It didn’t matter to me because I thought I was cool.

I cringe thinking about that phase of my life.

While it’s definitely innovative with its shoe collection, Crocs isn’t exactly the most attractive brand.

Crocs is slumping in sales and the shoe company is strategically looking to ways to boost revenue. Crocs just announced a new CFO, former PetSmart executive Carrie Teffner.

I visited a Crocs store in Manhattan — a place I never thought I would go again — to see if the store evolved over the past 13 years.

As I approached the store, I got excited to see what was inside. Marina Nazario/Business Insider When I entered the store, I had to shield my eyes from the brightness of the colours and lights surrounding me. That might be dramatic, but I was definitely caught off guard. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Immediately, two employees zoomed up to greet me. It was clear they haven't seen customers in a while. I looked around the store and noticed that I was the only shopper. As I browsed the shoe collections, Crocs seemed to look the same as I remembered: clog-shaped, light-weight, and bulky. Marina Nazario/Business Insider But I discovered that Crocs came out with a 'skinny' shoe. It's narrower and fits to your foot better. I had to try it on. I liked how it fit to my foot without the extra space. Yet it still resembles the rubber clog. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Other styles include snow boots for $125 that look similar to L.L. Bean duck boots. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Rubber sandals for $25. Marina Nazario/Business Insider Fur-lined Crocs ... which I thought looked a bit odd considering the rubber frame of the shoe. What purpose do these serve? Marina Nazario/Business Insider And rubber rain boots for $45 ... definitely a bargain compared to Hunter rain boots for $150. Marina Nazario/Business Insider And of course, why not have the option of comfort over style with these leopard print, rubber Croc heels. Marina Nazario/Business Insider I was curious about the employees who sported Crocs for work. So I casually asked if they wear their Crocs outside of the store. They replied 'just to get coffee.' Bold. Marina Nazario/Business Insider In comparison to 13 years ago, when I had my obsessive phase with Crocs, it's clear that the brand is intent on keeping its signature style. Of course, they branched out to include heels, rain boots, snow boots and sandals, but there are only so many people who will buy rubber heels. Marina Nazario/Business Insider If I were to buy a pair of Crocs today, I would do so online and buy a pair of rain boots. Crocs is a long lost brand, fighting to stay relevant in today's fashion trends. For old times sake, I put on a pair of those baby blue Crocs I used to own. Sported with a skirt to see how crazy I was for pairing the two together at 10 years old. It could work... Marina Nazario/Business Insider

