I Used To Run Yahoo Personals, And I Think The Match.com Deal Is A Bad Idea

From Susan Mernit’s blog: Just read the news that Match.com is going to take over Personals dating on Yahoo. Sadly, it was inevitable. During the time I was running product at Yahoo! Personals, we had at least 3 different SVPs the unit reported to. Not only did the group get switched around repeatedly, it was clear no one at the top had strong interest in managing this kind of transactional revenue, despite good ROI, strong team, etc.

Now, 3 years after the first flurries, Yahoo! has accepted the Match deal. Good news–or bad?



