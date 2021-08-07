I went to a fancy $100 cocktail-making class for non-alcoholic drinks. I discovered that a ‘virgin’ Rose and Pine Martini tasted just as good – without the headaches.

The French Riviera cocktail is made using honey and apricot jam. Insider

London bar TT Liquor says its alcohol-free cocktail classes are increasingly popular with customers.

I went along to make some booze-free cocktails after England lifted nearly all pandemic rules.

The bar used to be a Victorian police station, and now hosts tasting classes in its old jail cells.

Many have predicted that the end of the COVID-19 pandemic will bring about a new “roaring twenties” – a 21st century version of the decade’s excess partying, spending, and drinking.

And while the 1920s gave rise to the bootleggers and bathtub-distilled spirits that defined the prohibition era, many people in the 2020s are increasingly doing away with alcohol altogether.

The US is the world’s second-largest market for low-and-no alcohol sales, behind Germany. Its volume of non-alcoholic spirits sales are expected to rise 31% over 2021, according to drinks data firm IWSR.

So, when England lifted nearly all of its pandemic restrictions on July 19, I decided to visit the London cocktail bar, TT Liquor, where events company Mixology runs both alcoholic and booze-free cocktail classes.

As interest in low-to-now alcohol drinking has also surged in the UK, I wanted to see how a sober twist on the traditional cocktail class held up against the real thing.