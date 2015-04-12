I tried to quit hitting the snooze button for 2 weeks and I failed miserably

I’ve been hitting the snooze button for pretty much my entire life — every morning, multiple times.

It’s so much a part of my daily routine that it’s nearly a reflex.

However, I’ve read a lot of articles about the negative effects of snoozing — in short, if you snooze, you lose.

So when my editor suggested that our team try adopting a new morning habit, it was a no-brainer.

It’s been a little over two weeks since I decided to quit hitting snooze and immediately get up when the alarm goes off, and it’s been much harder than I expected.

If I were half as persuasive in other areas of my life as I am at convincing myself I can and should remain in bed, I could be an extremely successful litigator.

Trying to break the cycle

The first morning of the experiment, I tried to quit cold turkey — I would wake up in the usual way, only instead of hitting snooze, I would just get up.

Needless to say, that didn’t work. I walked into the office shame-faced, having utterly failed on Day One. I realised that I would have to significantly change my morning routine to break the snooze cycle.

After hearing about my experiment, a friend suggested that I put my alarm clock on the opposite side of the room from my bed, which would force me to get up. The following night, I set up an alarm on my iPad and placed it on my desk, which is impossible to reach from my bed.

When the alarm went off the next morning, I laid in bed, filled with anguish, for a full 60 seconds before getting up to turn it off. It worked, but I was miserable.

Over the next few days, I tried a few things that made getting up more bearable.

Letting in light: The second my alarm went off, I opened my curtains and let the daylight in.

Turning off the alarm and walking out of the room right away: I found that if I left my bedroom immediately upon silencing the alarm, I was able to keep that momentum.

Absolutely no looking back at my bed: This is a death sentence.

The results were mixed.

Twice, I woke up at my first alarm, got up and opened my shades, and left my room to take a shower. Then, after my shower, I actually got back into bed to “rest my eyes.”

And worse, there have been a few times when I woke up to my alarm, got out of bed, hit the snooze button, and got back into bed. Awful.

There’s hope for me yet

I’m hoping that if I can get up without snoozing enough days in a row, it will become a habit, and I will finally be rid of this pesky compulsion.

Here are two additional strategies I plan to employ:

A different alarm: The default ones on my iPad are all extremely jarring. I might go with an old-school clock radio so I can wake up to NPR.

Setting a later alarm in general: I’ve continued to set my alarm to the time I would when I used to snooze several times. Perhaps just waking up a bit later will help.

Interestingly, though, on the mornings when I did jump out of bed without snoozing, I didn’t feel as refreshed as I’d thought. I felt just as groggy as I did when I snoozed a couple of times before getting up. It might be time to admit I am just not a morning person.

Either way, I still want to stop snoozing, if only to avoid the pain of waking up three times each morning, instead of just once.

