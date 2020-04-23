I tried the sock hair curling trend that's all over TikTok and was blown away by how well it worked

Rachel Hosie/Insider I was completely amazed by how well the sock curling technique worked.

The concept of curling your hair using socks isn’t new, but it’s gained traction on TikTok recently, with many influencers sharing videos demonstrating the trick which seems to create incredible curls.

I decided to give it a try but really wasn’t expecting it to work.

Once I got the hang of the technique, it was actually really simple and quick to do before bed.

When I woke up the next morning and removed the socks, I was completely taken aback to see gorgeous curls, if I do say so myself.

I may never use a curling iron again.

Curling your hair using socks in various ways isn’t new, but the technique has become a trend once again after gaining popularity on the social network of the moment, TikTok.

Influencers like Justine Marjan have been showing their followers how seemingly easy it is to wrap your hair around socks, leaving it overnight or at least for a few hours, and then remove the socks to create gorgeous curls, all without any damaging heat.

It looked too good to be true, so I decided to give it a try.

After doing some thorough research, AKA falling down a TikTok rabbit hole, I decided to try thistechnique of simply twirling one section of hair round each sock because, well, it looked like the easiest.

Honestly? I was incredibly sceptical of the whole concept and not expecting it to work.

Imagine my surprise then, when I removed my socks and saw luscious movie-star curls in the mirror. I was completely aghast.

The technique was a little tricky to master at first, but once I’d got the hang of things, it was actually pretty simple and quick. I’m definitely going to be doing it again and may never go back to using a heated curling wand again.

The first thing I should point out is that I have extremely long hair — yes, I am highly regretting not getting a cut before lockdown. But here we are.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was around 11 p.m. and I’d washed my hair earlier in the evening then let it dry naturally — as you can see, my hair is very straight. Also yes, I am indeed wearing dog-themed Christmas pajamas which say “daschund through the snow” because it’s lockdown and there are no rules.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I was conscious that I would need some pretty long socks, but after some rooting around at home, I found plenty of options.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I started by dividing my hair into five sections of roughly equal size — my hair is very long and there’s a lot of it, but it’s also very fine.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I started by copying one of the influencers who had simply twirled her hair around a sock and tied it at the bottom, but as soon as I let go, the sock started unravelling at the top.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Maybe my hair was just too silky smooth to hold it in place.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I decided to take a new approach and actually tie the sock in a knot around the top of the hair. This turned out to be the most challenging part of the whole process, and my sister had to do the first one for me.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Tying the knot used up quite a lot of the sock, plus I was concerned it would lead to a kink, but at least it held the sock in the hair.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

From this point, I was able to twist each section of hair around the sock and secure each with a hair tie at the bottom.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It felt a bit awkward on the first two, but by the third section of hair, I’d got the hang of it.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I was trying to keep my sock curls around the sides of my head in the hope that I might actually be able to get some sleep that night.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

And I was done! Looking entirely ridiculous. At least I gave my family some laughs.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The curls on one side of my head were a lot tighter than the other as I’d got the hang of it, but it was late and I couldn’t be bothered to redo them. It hadn’t taken too long though, maybe around 15 minutes.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

It was not particularly comfortable and I got a slight headache after about 10 minutes. Plus I feared I wouldn’t be able to sleep as I usually sleep on my side and wear an eye mask. I didn’t think it would actually work that well, but I headed to bed anyway.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The next morning, I woke up after a surprisingly decent sleep with my socks still intact. I carefully removed them and was surprised to find some shape in my hair.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

After shaking them out, my hair looked like this. I couldn’t believe it!

Rachel Hosie/Insider

The curls were a lot better on one side — the side I’d twirled tighter — but that wasn’t surprising.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

Honestly, I felt like I was serving up old school Hollywood glamor despite wearing Christmas pajamas.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I gave my hair a loose brush through to soften the curls a little more, and I was pretty pleased with the result.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I may never use a curling iron, wand, or tongs again.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

I still can’t get over how well the sock trick worked.

My curls lasted pretty well all day, and even into the next day, which is saying a lot considering my hair doesn’t usually hold any shape well.

It was quicker than using a curling iron, simpler, and healthier for the hair given there’s no heat involved.

Incredibly, I think I actually slept better than usual because instead of tossing and turning all night, I was forced to lie still in an attempt not to mess up my sock curls.

It’s true that you look entirely ridiculous with the socks in your hair, but honestly, I think the results are totally worth it. Arguably, it’s a bonus to add some amusement to your night.

I imagine it may be harder for people with quite short hair, but there are probably other twisty sock techniques you could try.

As for me, I’m a total sock hair curling convert and plan to look like a Hollywood starlet at all times from now on.

