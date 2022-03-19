I tried the new pasta shape that’s flying off shelves, and the noodles are perfect for an easy and comforting dinner

- I tried cascatelli, the new pasta shape that has taken the culinary world by storm.
- It took podcast host Dan Pashman three years and $10,000 to develop the shape.
- I thought the unique noodle was perfect for my thick and meaty ragu, and I’d definitely buy it again.
So when I heard there was a new pasta shape out in the world, I jumped at the chance to learn its origin story and, of course, try it for myself.
“I picked pasta because I wanted the food that I ended up with to be something easily accessible for listeners all around the country,” he told me. “Not too expensive, and shelf-stable so it could be shipped easily. And, as I thought about it more, I realized I believe very strongly that there’s a lot of mediocre pasta shapes out there.”
His ultimate goal was to create a pasta shape with his three core qualities:
- “Sauceability:” How readily sauce adheres to the shape
- “Forkability:” How easy it is to get the shape on your fork and keep it there
- “Toothsinkability:” How satisfying it is to sink your teeth into
“I had assumed the reason there’s not more innovation in pasta shapes is the world of Italian food and pasta is too beholden to tradition, and I do think that’s partly the explanation,” he said. “But it turns out that the machinery involved also has limitations.”
And it wasn’t exactly easy to sell people on his pasta dream. Pashman first had to sway the only pasta dye maker left in America — who was already busy working for Kraft and Campbell’s. Then he had to find a pasta company to join forces with, and many said no before he lucked out with Sfoglini, a New York-based artisan pasta company, in January 2020.
As they went through 16 months of testing different shapes, plus numerous COVID delays, Pashman sometimes wondered if he had dreamed too big.
“There were certain points when I said to my producer, ‘Look, we set out to tell a great story. If I can’t make a good pasta shape, then the whole thing will crash and burn, but that could still be a good story,'” he recalled.
But cascatelli — named after the Italian word for “little waterfalls” — was finally ready for its introduction to the world in March 2021. And, to Pashman’s surprise, everyone wanted a piece of the new pasta.
Pashman told me he’ll never forget when cascatelli was added to the Wikipedia page of pasta shapes.
“That’s like getting added to the Bible,” he said. “I was like, ‘Wow, this pasta shape might be here to stay. This might be the thing people know me for.'”
- 1 16-ounce (453.59g) box of cascatelli pasta
- 1 pound ground pork
- 1 28-ounce (793.79g) can of crushed tomatoes
- 4 ounces of pancetta (diced)
- 1 celery stalk (diced)
- 1 carrot (peeled, diced)
- ½ medium onion (diced)
- ½ cup frozen peas
- 2 tablespoons tomato paste
- 2 cloves garlic (roughly chopped)
- Fresh parsley (chopped, for serving)
- Pecorino Romano cheese (grated, for serving)
- Red pepper flakes
Then, using a slotted spoon, I placed the pancetta on a plate I lined with some paper towels.
I cooked the veggies until they softened, which took around eight minutes. Then I added the garlic and cooked everything together for an additional minute.
Every cascatelli recipe recommends cooking the pasta for 11 minutes, then letting it cook with the sauce for another few minutes. Pashman believes the perfect al dente bite with cascatelli is achieved at 13 minutes.
It’s this pure excitement at trying something new that Pashman believes has helped turn cascatelli into such a success.
“I don’t think people realize how bored they were with the existing pasta shapes,” he told me. “It never occurred to people that you might invent a newer, better one. It’s not just the quality of the shape itself, it’s the delight of the discovery of this new possibility. It unlocked something in people’s imaginations.”
Cascatelli pasta really does achieve all three. The canal that runs down the comma-shaped noodle perfectly captured the ragu, while the ruffles helped pick up all the delicious veggies in the recipe. These noodles are thick and easily hold onto their shape and chewy texture, so they never got lost in the hearty meat sauce. And with all those little nooks and crannies, every bite is a surprise — far more so than your usual bowl of spaghetti.
One thing to note: If you’re not a huge fan of pork, then this ragu recipe might not be for you — the flavor is pretty prominent throughout the dish. I think cascatelli pasta would also pair really well with the sauce in Gorgon Ramsay’s 15-minute sausage bolognese or Ina Garten’s easy weeknight bolognese, two of my favorite easy and meaty pasta sauces. But if you’re searching for a comforting and traditional ragu that feels like something a sweet Italian grandmother would make, then Sfoglini has you covered.
However you like your sauce, I can guarantee that cascatelli will bring some joy, fun, and wonder to the dinner table.
