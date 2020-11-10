I tried Starbucks' new holiday sandwich inspired by the 'Moist-Maker' in 'Friends,' and it exceeded my expectations

Rachel Hosie/Insider Rachel trying Starbucks’ ‘The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich.’

Starbucks in the UK has launched a holiday sandwich inspired by the “Moist-Maker,” Ross’ Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich, in “Friends.”

The hot sourdough sandwich is filled with pulled ham hock and turkey, butternut squash, red cabbage, and cheddar cheese, plus the all-important slice of gravy-soaked bread in the middle.

I tried the sandwich and wasn’t expecting to be wowed given its unassuming appearance, but it was absolutely delicious.

“The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich” costs £4.59 ($US6.05) and is currently available for takeaway or delivery in England.

When it comes to holiday food and drink, Starbucks is one of the biggest names in the business. No other coffee chain gets people as excited about its seasonal cups and festive favourites.

This year, Starbucks in the UK has launched a concoction inspired by one of the most famous TV sandwiches of our time: Ross’ “Moist-Maker” Thanksgiving leftovers sandwich from “Friends.”

With England currently in lockdown, residents are only able to get the sandwich to take out, but as someone who previously made the Moist-Maker using the official “Friends” recipe, I knew I had to give it a try.

Despite the layer of gravy-soaked bread and turkey, the sandwich didn’t actually bear much resemblance to the Moist-Maker, which is made with turkey, lettuce, stuffing, mayo, and cranberry sauce.

But that aside, the Starbucks sandwich was absolutely delicious in its own right, tastier than it looked, and definitely moist (sorry).

“The One with the Gravy Layer Sandwich,” as Starbucks has named it, costs Â£4.59 ($US6.05) and is available in the UK until January 4, 2021.

“The One with the Gravy Layer” is meant to be served hot, but as I don’t actually live that near a Starbucks, I got mine cold with the plan to heat it up myself at home.

Rachel Hosie/Insider Starbucks’ ‘The One with the Gravy Layer’ sandwich.

With three layers of bread, the sandwich was a decent size but looked quite unassuming. I feared there wasn’t enough filling for all the bread, but I put it in the oven for 10-15 minutes and hoped for the best.

Rachel Hosie/Insider The sandwich comes in plastic packaging.

The sandwich has a top layer of pulled ham hock and turkey, a bottom layer of smoky butternut squash, red cabbage, and cheddar cheese, and the all-important slice of sourdough soaked in turkey and cranberry gravy in the middle.

Rachel Hosie/Insider There are three layers of sourdough.

Hot from the oven, I sliced into my sandwich and immediately began to salivate. It certainly looked — forgive me — moist.

Rachel Hosie/Insider A cross-section of Starbucks’ ‘The One with the Gravy Layer’ sandwich.

Despite the fact that the bottom layer had somewhat collapsed, all the textures worked beautifully together: the crusty toasted sourdough, the juicy meat, the crisp and crunchy cabbage.

Rachel Hosie/Insider The sandwich has both pulled turkey and pork.

Truth be told, the gravy-soaked layer wasn’t actually discernible, but the overall sandwich was far from dry, so I think the Moist-Maker did its job. As you’d hope for a £4.59 ($US6.05) sandwich.

Rachel Hosie/Insider Rachel eating the sandwich.

While the sandwich didn’t taste particularly festive to me, it was delicious, and far tastier than I’d expected from its appearance. Turkey is definitely the dominant flavour, but there was an enjoyable sweetness too.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

If I were being picky, I’d have liked more cheese (because you can never have too much cheese), but on the whole, I loved it. And I may be a convert to gravy-soaked slices of bread in sandwiches — Monica knew what she was doing.

Rachel Hosie/Insider

