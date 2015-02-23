I tried Sprig, the food delivery startup that's made me completely rethink my diet

I’m not always the healthiest eater. But sometimes the easiest things to make aren’t the best for you.

When I don’t know what to make, I turn to my iPhone.

Delivery startups like Postmates, Grubhub, and Seamless promise to bring nearly anything I can think of to my door.

It’s as problematic as it is helpful: I usually order pizza, or BBQ, or something equally unhealthy.

Instagram/eatsprig/Business Insider Sprig offers healthy alternatives to what other startups deliver.

That’s why I was excited to try out Sprig, a food startup that makes and delivers healthy, nutritious meals.

One of its executive chefs, Nate Keller, used to used to work at Google.

Sprig offers lunch and dinner in San Francisco and dinner in Palo Alto.

What sets the company apart is that all the food is made in-house; Sprig isn’t hawking another restaurant’s food.

When I opened up Sprig’s app the other day I was greeted with three dinner choices: a grilled chicken fajita bowl, carnitas and roasted sweet potatoes, or a vegetarian burrito. I chose the fajita bowl.

Each meal comes with a neat description and an ingredient list. I don’t have many food allergies but I do appreciate knowing exactly what goes into my meals, especially if I felt like trying to recreate them.

My chicken fajita bowl promised “Petaluma Farms chicken thighs shredded in a tomato-chilli sauce” with cilantro rice, sauteed onions and bell peppers.

Even a relatively straightforward dish like this one would be an uphill battle in my kitchen.

After entering my payment information (Sprig doesn’t take Apple Pay, but that could change one day), ordering only took a few taps. Sprig’s app lets you track your delivery from start to finish.

My fajita bowl arrived in a surprisingly quick 20 minutes, complete with a compostable box and a card outlining “the Sprig promise” of nutritionally-balanced, better-tasting and environmentally-conscious food. I opened the box and was surprised by how similar my meal looked to what Sprig’s app had offered.

Business Insider I tracked my meal with Sprig’s app and was surprised by how fresh it looked on arrival.

The fajita bowl wasn’t piping hot by the time it got to me but what it lacked in degrees it made up for in flavour.

I enjoyed it so much because it tasted great and I knew I wouldn’t regret it later. The peppers were spicy, and the chicken was tender. Even the rice had a enjoyable flavour to it.

You might think a startup making high-quality food would have equally high prices, but that’s pleasantly not the case. My whole meal, including delivery and tip, was $US14.95. I could’ve easily spent more than that at a restaurant or with one of Sprig’s less nutritious competitors.

I can’t afford to use it every day, but Sprig has given me a reliable way to avoid the same old junk food in case I feel like ordering in. It’s made me question the nutritional value of everything I eat. And that’s a service I’d gladly pay for.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.