I tried out Houzz, the best Android app in the world and found it surprisingly easy to design my dream home

I’ve been an avid user of design app Houzz for a while now.

The app, which is like a Pinterest for home-lovers, was recently named the best Android app by Google at its IO developers conference for its Play Awards.

It lets you explore different designs, interiors as well as furniture for your home and can even connect you to designers, professionals and other home owners.

Recently, the app launched Sketch, a tool within the app that lets you design and decorate your dream home. Users can access the Houzz database which has more than 10 million images or even take a photo of their home that they can edit. Users can then add in products, annotate, make notes and rearrange furniture until they get something they’re happy with.

I tried out Sketch and found it surprisingly easy to create my dream home. It also helps that there are so many styles to choose from including contemporary, eclectic, country, industrial or beach style.

The app is also available for iOS.

Here’s a walk-through of it below.

Here's what you see when you open the app. Photo: Olivia Chang. When you click on 'Photos', you can find a whole range of photos from bedrooms, kitchens, living rooms through to gardens. You can even filter everything by style whether it modern, beach style, industrial or Scandinavian. Photo: Olivia Chang. I decided to pick this picture of a living room since it was relatively empty to begin with. Photo: Olivia Chang. When I clicked on the 'Sketch' icon the the top right hand corner of the page, a list popped up giving me the option of adding in furniture, inserting text or drawing a line. Photo: Olivia Chang. After clicking on the furniture icon, I searched for 'artworks' and it pulled up a list for me. Photo: Olivia Chang. After selecting this painting, I had the option to resize it. Photo: Olivia Chang. I also added in this floor lamp.. Photo: Olivia Chang. ...the lights and marble coffee table... Photo: Olivia Chang. ... as well as some flowers on the table. Photo: Olivia Chang. Next I chose this picture of a bathroom. The trick is to find pictures that are front facing because although you can tilt and resize the furniture, you can't adjust the angle at which it sits. Photo: Olivia Chang. This time, I didn't want to make too many changes to the bathroom since I already liked the way it looked so I added in a piece of contemporary art to give it some colour. Photo: Olivia Chang. I also thought this arched floor lamp complemented the colour scheme. Photo: Olivia Chang. With the bedroom, I opted for this picture although I wasn't a big fan of the colour scheme inside. Photo: Olivia Chang. I instantly spruced it up by adding in a huge artwork on the empty space above the bed, an arched floor lamp, coffee table as well as a statement chair to match the art. Photo: Olivia Chang. I decided the statement chair wasn't necessary so I removed it by then added in two grey pillows to replace the yellow ones that had previously been there. I also replaced the ceiling light with this white one. Photo: Olivia Chang. Although I had already made a few changes, I still wasn't happy with the final result and colour scheme so I added in an annotation. Photo: Olivia Chang. Overall, the app was surprisingly easy to use. There was a huge database of pictures and furniture to choose from and it was possible to filter out particular styles to match my taste. The only difficulty was that it was hard to decorate rooms that weren't front facing and my selection of furniture was sometimes limited because they didn't have a transparent background. But it's definitely a great tool to play around with if you are looking to spruce up your home and want an easy way to test out different designs beforehand. Photo: Houzz.

