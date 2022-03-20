I tried Vonlane, a luxury bus service operating between major Texas cities for $109 one way, and it was one of the most relaxing coach rides I’ve been on

Why take a personal car when you can take a bus.

Unless you’re a public transit enthusiast, you might not hear that very often.

But when the bus run by Vonlane, I bet you’d be more inclined to agree.

Vonlane is a luxury intercity motorcoach service that operates between major Lone Star State cities for $109.

This ticket price can be double, maybe even quadruple, the price of your typical Megabus or Greyhound ticket … Two Megabus buses in New York in 2012. Hyungwon Kang/Reuters

… but that’s because Vonlane isn’t your average discount bus service.

“I was never very happy with what I saw on the inside of a motorcoach,” Alex Danza, founder and CEO of the company, told Insider. “It was almost worse than a commercial aircraft.”

On Vonlane, there are no crowded rows, slow Wifi, or uncomfortable fabric seats that are often associated with budget motorcoach companies. A Greyhound bus in Texas in 2021. Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters

Instead, picture plush leather seats, complimentary snacks, and a friendly attendant. A sort of “private jet on wheels,” according to the company.

The Texas-based company isn’t the only bus service targeting the luxury segment. Source: Vonlane

In fall 2021, the Jet launched a luxury motorcoach service with motion-canceling seats starting at $99. The Jet on a cold January morning. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Insider

But unlike Vonlane, which was founded much earlier in 2014, the Jet only operates between Washington, DC and New York City. The Jet on a cold January morning. Brittany Chang/Insider Source: Insider

And the two companies service different markets and target customers.

Vonlane picks up and drops off its passengers at hotels in Texas cities like Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, and San Antonio …

…as well as a stop in Oklahoma City …

… providing Texans an alternative to Amtrak, budget bus services, and personal cars.

“We’ve got a really good position in Texas. We’re very defendable” Danza said, citing Vonlane’s “robust” schedule.

The company is now also exploring routes outside of Texas, including plans to begin services between Nashville and Atlanta this year.

After the Nashville and Atlanta launch, it’ll potentially begin a route between Nashville and Memphis, Tennessee.

And while the Jet targets leisure travelers, Vonlane’s biggest customer base before the COVID-19 pandemic was business travelers, a once steady repeat customer base, Danza said.

Before Vonlane, most Texans either drove themselves or flew between cities, an “exhausting endeavor” for busy business travelers, Danza said.

But unlike flying, Vonlane doesn’t have any long security lines, boarding wait times, and slow WFi, saving travelers hours in their day.

However, the once-reliable business traveler base became practically nonexistent overnight with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Vonlane was forced to cut back its schedules.

In an attempt to supplement this slow-to-recover segment, the company has begun targeting leisure travelers by offering more weekend routes.

At the start of the pandemic, Vonlane’s customers were approximately 70% business and 30% leisure travelers. Now, that’s been flipped.

Regardless, Vonlane’s services and amenities could appeal to any traveler.

I decided to try the service from Dallas to Austin, Texas, and my ride’s driver Marvin and coach attendant Liz were two of the friendliest and warmest people I met on my Texas trip.

I was so comfortable, it felt like my nearly three-and-a-half hours on the road went by in a flash.

Think of Vonlane as a business class plane ride on wheels, albeit much slower.

There’s even a safety video at the start of the ride reminiscent of the ones played on airplanes.

Vonlane also has an onboard attendant that functions similarly to a flight attendant …

… a clean, well-sized bathroom …

… complimentary snacks, beverages, and, on select rides, meals …

… and stable WiFi that was strong enough for me to feed my TikTok addiction.

There were also plenty of outlets right by my seat.

Liz was the point person for all things amenities and services related: She checked the passengers in, passed out snacks and beverages, and patiently fielded every question.

She was chipper and accommodating throughout the entire journey, and checked up on the passengers more than most flight attendants do.

She even asked to hang my coat in the closet for me, a luxury I’ve never experienced on a motorcoach.

The bus is separated by rows of single and double seats, which means there are no middle seats.

I opted for a single-seat, leaving me neighbor-free and relaxed during my approximately three-and-a-half hours on the Texas road.

And thankfully, the passenger seats were more comfortable than any budget bus I’ve ever been on.

The leather seat was so large, it felt like I was being swallowed by the plush sides.

When my seat was reclined and my footrest was up, it felt like I was sitting on an old but comfortable lounge chair.

Vonlane also offers its customers noise-canceling headsets, blankets, and pillows, creating a cocoon of plush padding and relaxation. Source: Vonlane

But if I had wanted to work during the ride, I could’ve used the tabletop stored in the seatback in front of me. All you have to do is pull it out and click it into your seat.

And while the rows weren’t as spaced out as the Jet, I still had a comfortable distance from all the other passengers.

The seats were great, but in my opinion, Vonlane’s strongest suit was its complimentary mid-ride offerings.

While I didn’t take everything that was offered, it was nice knowing I had the option to.

At the start of the trip, Liz offered the passengers a tray of items like eye masks, tissues, earplugs, toothbrushes, and Advil.

She then came around and offered us an assortment of snacks like Oreos, granola bars, and nuts …

… as well as a variety of beverages like sodas, juices, and water. I ended up ordering hot tea to soothe my travelers stress.

Passengers were also given several options for lunch, including my pick of a satisfyingly sweet croissant sandwich that was big enough for two meals.

And towards the trip, Liz offered us a piping hot hand towel, the perfect send-off after hours on the road.

But the ride was so comfortable, I could’ve easily spent another hour or two on the road with no complaints, and I’ve been known to get carsick.

And unlike flying, I didn’t have to spend hours in a security line and at the terminal. All I did was check in with Liz and find my pre-booked seat.

My Vonlane experience had all of the luxuries of flying business class, but none of the airport lines, downtime, or inconveniences.

All in all, my ride with the Texan service was one of the most relaxing coach rides I’ve ever been on.