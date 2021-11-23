I tried Ina Garten’s cheesy twist on mashed potatoes, and they’re the perfect Thanksgiving side dish

Garten recently shared the recipe for her parmesan smashed potatoes and said they’re perfect for the Thanksgiving table.

“The key to mashed potatoes is what you add to them to make them have great flavor,” she told Roker. “Two things people really miss a lot, in almost every recipe, is the salt. It needs a lot of salt to give it flavor.”

Garten’s dish also features smashed potatoes instead of mashed potatoes, a time-saving technique that I knew would be super helpful with an ambitious Friendsgiving menu.

But how would the “Barefoot Contessa” twist compare to a classic Thanksgiving dish? It was time to find out.