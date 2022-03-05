I tried 4 different burgers from Five Guys and ranked them from worst to best

My classic Five Guys hamburger tasted disappointingly dry, landing it in last place.

You know when you bite into a burger that’s so juicy you can feel it dripping down your fingers? That didn’t happen here. In fact, the patties tasted nearly well-done to me.

I will note that since I was new to Five Guys’ online ordering system, which requires you to select every single topping and condiment, I accidentally forgot to get ketchup on my burger — a frustrating mistake that I think contributed to the dryness. But the patties still barely gave me any flavor, and the veggies felt like an afterthought.

And while I had been excited to try the chain’s special bread recipe, my burger’s sesame buns were already pretty soggy within the five minutes it took to drive home from my local Five Guys.

On to the next one.