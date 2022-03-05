I tried 4 different burgers from Five Guys and ranked them from worst to best

- I went to Five Guys for the first time and tried four different burgers on the menu.
- I got a classic hamburger and cheeseburger, plus the “All The Way” burger and Little Bacon Cheeseburger.
- The hamburger was dry and lacked flavor, but the delicious Little Bacon Cheeseburger made up for it.
But I knew there was a major void in my burger experience. In my 30 years on this earth, I had never been to Five Guys. And after reading fellow Insider food reporter Rachel Askinasi’s extensive coverage of the East Coast-based chain, I knew I had to finally try it.
What was the difference between a hamburger and a Little Hamburger? What did it mean to go “All The Way”? Should I add bacon?
These were just some of the questions running through my mind as I weighed up all the different burger options. But for a proper taste test, I knew I needed to go all in.
- A classic hamburger with onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles — I wanted to see how the “Five Guys” patties would shine with just the traditional burger toppings.
- A Little Cheeseburger with onion, lettuce, tomato, and pickles — I also wanted to see if cheese would elevate the Five Guys patty, and whether the burger size would change my eating experience (“little” just means there’s one patty instead of two)
- A Little Bacon Cheeseburger with lettuce, tomato, onion, and barbecue sauce — I knew I had to try one of the bacon burgers on the menu, and I thought it’d go well with the barbecue sauce.
- The “All The Way” burger, which includes lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, grilled mushrooms, ketchup, mustard, and mayonnaise — this menu option is actually considered the Five Guys “standard” for toppings, so obviously I had to try it.
Askinasi learned that burgers at Five Guys are first broken down into individual handmade meatballs, then carefully shaped and stacked inside walk-in refrigerators (Five Guys never freezes its patties).
Once an order has come in and it’s time to build a burger, Five Guys employees work in teams of two to bring it together. One works on cooking the perfect patty, while the other is tasked with loading the buns with toppings and condiments. Dry items (like lettuce and pickles) go on the top bun, while wet items (like grilled mushrooms and grilled onions) sit below the patty on the bottom bun.
“Employees are encouraged to softly place the palm of their hand on the top,” Askinasi wrote. “If it feels warm, the bread is likely toasted enough. If it’s still cold, chances are it needs more time.”
And Five Guys employee Maezion Henix told Askinasi that the chain has one big aim with its burger patties.
“We want our burgers leaking,” he told her. “So when you bite into it, it will be satisfying.”
Unfortunately, reader, I had the opposite experience.
I will note that since I was new to Five Guys’ online ordering system, which requires you to select every single topping and condiment, I accidentally forgot to get ketchup on my burger — a frustrating mistake that I think contributed to the dryness. But the patties still barely gave me any flavor, and the veggies felt like an afterthought.
And while I had been excited to try the chain’s special bread recipe, my burger’s sesame buns were already pretty soggy within the five minutes it took to drive home from my local Five Guys.
On to the next one.
Would the addition of cheese and subtraction of a patty make a big difference in taste? Unfortunately, no.
The veggies were likewise a letdown. Since the fresh onions had been chopped up into tiny pieces, they disappeared underneath the patty instead of providing crunch and flavor to the cheeseburger.
It had been quite the rough start to my Five Guys taste test. But everything dramatically improved with my next two burgers.
The “All The Way” option is written in small print on Five Guys’ restaurant menus, and I was surprised that you couldn’t automatically select it while ordering online. Instead, I had to manually select all of the included toppings and condiments.
It didn’t seem like the option got much fanfare. But, after two boring burgers, I had to hope that going “All The Way” might change the game.
My patty tasted far juicier with the ketchup-mustard-mayonnaise combo. And thanks to the subtle sweetness from the grilled onions, plus the savory umami from the grilled mushrooms, my burger also had way more depth of flavor. Unlike the first two burgers, I was actually excited for each delicious bite.
I could’ve easily polished off the entire burger, but there was one last order to try. And, thankfully, I had saved the best for last.
It may not have had as many exciting ingredients, but the flavors of the Little Bacon Cheeseburger really shined and made me feel like I was eating a truly great fast-food burger.
I think this might be why my Little Bacon Cheeseburger was by far the juiciest burger of the four that I tried. The bacon also added some delicious smokiness that paired perfectly with the cheese and barbecue sauce and gave some much-needed texture with its lovely crunch.
There was just so much comforting savoriness in the overall flavor, and that’s something I always crave in a great fast-food burger.
Next time I’ll definitely get the Little Bacon Cheeseburger again, go “All The Way,” or maybe see what happens when I add some hot sauce and jalapeño peppers.
When it comes to burgers at Five Guys, the world is my oyster.
