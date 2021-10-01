I swabbed my vagina for a mail-order test that can help explain recurrent infections or even infertility. Here’s how it worked.

- Evvy launched in July to help get at the root of recurrent vaginal infections and other symptoms.
- I didn’t have complaints, but I tried the kit to see what it revealed about my habits or fertility.
- I learned my microbiome is dominated by a certain (good, in my case) bacteria, but not much more.
I’m lucky not to be one of those with recurrent infections.
While I may have had a yeast infection as a kid, it was inconsequential enough to be forgotten. And I did have a UTI that became a scary kidney infection 10 years ago, but that’s another story. As far as I know, I’ve been healthy since.
Still, when I covered Evvy, a new female-founded company that launched an at-home vaginal microbiome kit that aims to help people better understand the root of various symptoms and infections, I was curious what trying it myself would reveal.
What if I did in fact have bacterial vaginosis, the most common vaginal infection that doesn’t cause symptoms in most people? Or maybe Evvy’s kit could tell me something about my fertility, which, as a 34-year-old newlywed, I’m curious. Would it be able to detect that I rarely eat sweets but frequently chug beer?
I got a $US129 ($AU178) kit, expensed by Insider, to find out.
Currently, vaginal infections aren’t well treated — hence their propensity for returning. People are given temporary fixes like pills and creams, or entirely brushed off, the founders told me.
Their company, which derives from “every vagina,” aims to point women to more sustainable solutions, whether that’s avoiding certain activities on certain days of the month or taking a probiotic.
Evvy also aims to help people with infertility, preterm birth, and cervical cancer, which can be influenced by a microbial imbalance in the vagina, though exactly how much is unknown. People going through menopause might find answers to some symptoms through the kit, too.
While not the first at-home microbiome vaginal microbiome test, Evvy is the first such test to use metagenomic sequencing, meaning it looks at the whole picture, not just part of the genome or DNA or viruses or bacteria.
The product doesn’t need FDA approval because it doesn’t claim to diagnose conditions.
Its ongoing research is approved by an IRB (an independent committee that makes sure research is conducted ethically), and collected in a way that dissociates the data from the person to protect users’ privacy.
That purchase can appeal to people who have ongoing issues but can’t pinpoint when or why symptoms crop up, or those experimenting with different medications or even sleeping with new partners.
It also asks about a range of symptoms, like vaginal pain, itchiness, and dryness, as well as your history of various infections and diseases.
It (securely) gathers demographic info, like your height, weight, race, and gender assigned at birth, as well as habits, family history, and what kind of products you use.
The questionnaire asks all about your sex life, too. What gender(s) do you sleep with, for example, and what kinds of sex are you engaging in? What contraception do you use?
I appreciated the tone of the survey — that of a friend, not doctor. (“If you think the word ‘moist’ is cringe, wait until you hear the descriptions for vaginal smells/discharge,” the survey says.)
The swab was so small I barely noticed it as I sang “Happy Birthday,” which lasts 20 seconds — also the length of a proper handwashing.
An Evvy rep told me that it’s rare for the sample to be contaminated with something in the environment that catches on to the swab before it’s sealed in the tube. If that happens, however, it’s detected in the lab and the Evvy user is notified and sent a new swab to try again.
Still, I scheduled a call with Pita Navarro, Evvy’s head of research, to help talk me through my results. Any Evvy user can schedule a call with a company expert to decipher their dashboard.
She told me that, unlike the gut microbiome in which lots of diversity is good, in the vagina, it’s healthiest to be dominated by one bacteria — and especially one of the Lactobacillus species. That species produces lactic acid, keeping the vaginal PH low and disruptive bacteria at bay.
As someone dominated by Lactobacillus inners, then, I did have a healthy looking microbiome, Pita assured.
Interestingly, though, other people dominated by the same species might have issues since it’s influenced by the bacteria around it.
“If you have inners and great bacteria like yours, you have a healthy result,” Pita told me. “But for the small percentage of women that have lactobacillus inners and 10% to 20% other pathogens, they start experiencing symptoms.”
“That why particularly for those women dominated by lactobacillus inners, it’s extremely important to get comprehensive testing and look at what else is surrounding it.”
How much the vaginal microbiome plays a role is unknown — after all, the largest study on it only included 400 women.
So the kit can’t, and doesn’t claim to, be able to tell you just how fertile you are. It may, however, be able to help someone who’s been trying to conceive see more parts of the puzzle, Pita explained.
“If and when you think about getting pregnant, if you struggle and you can’t point to anything else, then I would suggest you start looking into your vaginal microbiome,” Pita said. “It’s usually women who are experiencing unexplained infertility or unexplained failed embryo implantation that their doctor is like, ‘OK, let’s actually take a look at the vaginal microbiome.'”
My “plan” included using condoms more, which didn’t take into account the fact that I’ve been with my husband for five years and am on birth control.
It also included tips to reduce infections, like peeing after sex. Good advice, but nothing new and not entirely pressing for someone who’s been infection-free for 10 years.
For people who do have symptoms or recurrent infections, advice might be more specific — like to ask your doctor for a bacterial vaginosis test if you may have been misdiagnosed with yeast infections, or to get another swab at a different point in your cycle to see how your symptoms correlate. Perhaps a change of medication or contraceptive method could help in those cases too.
But getting diet and exercise advice is unlikely, Pita told me, since she said there’s no research linking those factors to the vaginal microbiome. That doesn’t mean a link doesn’t exist for some people.
“I like to remind people that you are the expert in your own body,” she said. “You know what aggravates your symptoms.”
Pita said some Evvy users have discovered that what they’d long thought was a recurrent yeast infection was in fact bacterial vaginosis. Others have realized that the occasional itchiness isn’t an infection, but rather a normal shift in bacteria during certain times of their menstrual cycle. Some have told Pita they’ve taken their results to their doctors and finally received effective treatment.
Others like to use the kit to track their microbiomes over time, noticing shifts around their periods, with new partners, on different medications, and when going through menopause.
But for me, I’m happy to know that what feels right actually is. I’ll be trusting my body sans-swab until something feels off, and following Pita’s advice: “Be very grateful for the status of your vaginal microbiome.”