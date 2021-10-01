I swabbed my vagina for a mail-order test that can help explain recurrent infections or even infertility. Here’s how it worked.

If you have a vagina, chances are you’ve had a yeast infection or urinary tract infection.

While the pesky conditions affect most women at some point in their lives, a significant portion experience them again and again. A quarter of women with UTIs will get another within six months

I’m lucky not to be one of those with recurrent infections.

While I may have had a yeast infection as a kid, it was inconsequential enough to be forgotten. And I did have a UTI that became a scary kidney infection 10 years ago, but that’s another story. As far as I know, I’ve been healthy since.

Still, when I covered Evvy, a new female-founded company that launched an at-home vaginal microbiome kit that aims to help people better understand the root of various symptoms and infections, I was curious what trying it myself would reveal.

What if I did in fact have bacterial vaginosis, the most common vaginal infection that doesn’t cause symptoms in most people? Or maybe Evvy’s kit could tell me something about my fertility, which, as a 34-year-old newlywed, I’m curious. Would it be able to detect that I rarely eat sweets but frequently chug beer?

I got a $US129 ($AU178) kit, expensed by Insider, to find out.