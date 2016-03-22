I've tried nearly every hot dog on the market --  here's who does it best

Hot dogs are a classic American food, and I’ve tried nearly every one.

After eating hot dogs from Burger King, Shake Shack, Five Guys, and Checkers, it surprised me to admit that Burger King serves the best hot dogs.

Grilled hot dogs were only added to the menu a month ago and have been receiving mixed reviews.

But after several of our readers expressed their regard for Costco’s hot dogs, I decided to see what all the hype was about.

I made the journey to Costco in Brooklyn, New York and went straight to the food court.

While I waited in line, I overheard many of the customers order either the hot dog or a slice of pizza.

I placed my order with the cashier and before I finished paying, a hot dog appeared..

Wrapped in its foil, I could have mistaken it for a burrito. It was huge!

Costco sells one hot dog, plus a drink for $1.50. That’s way cheaper than the other chains I tried (excluding Checkers’ hot dogs which are 86 cents.)

Costco has been selling the hot dog combo at the same price for 30 years.

I unwrapped the foil and skipped over to the condiments section. I added ketchup, mustard, and relish, consistent with the other hot dogs I tried.

I took a bite and my eyes lit up.

The bun is soft, sweet, and holds the dog and condiments well. It never got soggy.

The dog is very flavorful, with a slight smokiness to it.

While I enjoy Burger King’s grilled hot dog, I must admit that Costco’s hot dog is the winner — it’s bigger, cheaper, and embodies a richer flavour. Burger King’s hot dog offered an off-the-grill, charred taste that got old.

Since Burger King is conveniently located to me, I’ll continue to go there.

But if I find myself at Costco, I’ll be sure to treat myself to the famous hot dogs.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.