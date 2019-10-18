I tried Australia's Shake Shack-inspired burger joint Jacks – and here's how the burger compared to the original

Jenni Ryall Jacks double cheeseburger.

There’s no better feeling than sitting in Maddison Square Park under fairy lights on a mid-summer evening — and smashing a Shake Shack burger into your face.

As the oil drips down your chin, it’s a moment to savour. The absolute satisfaction that comes from the simplicity of perfectly crunched meat patties, smothered in American cheese and enveloped by a bright yellow potato bun cannot be understated.

There are two types of burger people in life: the In-N-Out people and the Shake Shack people. I sit firmly in the latter category and nothing makes me happier than holding a sizzling double Shack Burger in a paper sleeve while a New Yorker screams at the counter staff.

It’s no wonder Sydneysiders have been trying to replicate these glorious specimens for the best part of a decade. In 2015, Jacks Newtown launched with the mission to give the city what it deserved: a Shake Shack replica.

In true Sydney fashion, the entire city’s population hyperventilated and lined up night in and night out at the brand new burger joint in the inner-city suburb. It was the height of the burger craze, and the people were loving Jack. Unfortunately, Jack was unprepared for the frantic obsession of Sydney’s burger crowd. Suddenly, in 2017, he shut the restaurant. The city mourned.

Broadsheet reports the owner Jack Fonteyn couldn’t handle the pressure and deliver on quality at the same time. And what is a burger place without quality? Nothing, that’s what.

But our mate Fonteyn couldn’t stay away. Last month and two years after closing his Newtown doors, the burger master reappeared in the eastern suburbs’ hot spot of Rose Bay with the new burger joint, Jacks East. He’s kept it a little on the down low and so far has avoided the overwhelming hype of the 2015 store. In fact, I ordered it on Uber Eats and it arrived in 15 minutes flat with no fanfare.

The menu has been simplified even more than the original Newtown menu. He serves three food items: a cheeseburger for $15, which looks strikingly similar to the Shack burger, a Beyond Meat burger and crinkle cut fries. The burger can be changed up to have no cheese, to add bacon or to throw on an extra patty to make it a double. Sadly, the shakes have been replaced with the so-Sydney sparkling water, La Croix.



One thing hasn’t changed: this burger is quality. The medium-cooked meat and cheese combination is divine and the right amount of oil oozing from the patties — sourced from Bondi butcher Field To Fork — keeps it delicious without it feeling extra unhealthy. If you wanted an Australian version of Shake Shack, this is it. Similar but fresher.

The meat isn’t as crispy as the American version, the patties are much thicker and the bun is so close to a Martin’s Potato Roll, but just not quite there in its texture. It’s clearly cooked with a similar technique to the “smash technique” used by Shake Shack as it comes out looking like a juicy snowflake.

The toppings deserve four stars, with the let down coming in the form of tomato. The Aussie tomato doesn’t quite have the same slightly sweet taste as the Roma tomatoes used on the Shack Burger, and because of this, it doesn’t complement the other ingredients in the expected way.

Let’s be real, we know the lettuce and pickle only exist to give us some kind of nutrients — and we’re here for that — so it’s lucky the lettuce type matches the buttery Shake Shack version perfectly and the pickle is its best self.

The Jacks cheeseburger lacked the signature tang of a Shack Burger but it brought it home with its own version of special sauce. One addition that would be worth adding: the very thoughtful paper wrapping to keep the oil off my hands.

Jack’s done a solid with the crinkle cut fries. They are pretty close to the originals and a nice addition — though I did miss the free little tub of ketchup for dipping. And there is something about following all that grease with a vanilla shake that just can’t be replicated.



Jack has got a familiar fluorescent burger sign hanging in the store — a pretty close replica of the Shake Shack sign — and if you can’t afford to fly across the ocean to eat a burger at Maddison Square Park, he does a decent job of bringing a version of the iconic burger style to Australia.

It’s just a little fresher and the beef is a little juicier than the American original. Less fast food, more farm-to-table. Very Australian.

One thing is for sure, it definitely beats that truly awful In-N-Out burger. There, I said it. Fight me.

