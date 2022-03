I tried 3 classic Irish dishes for the first time, and it was one of the most comforting meals I’ve ever had

First up was the corned beef and cabbage ($23), which comes with slow-boiled potatoes and carrots.

Kelly is among many Irish-Americans who have celebrated St. Patrick’s Day with a heaping plate of corned beef and cabbage.

It was actually Irish immigrants in the 1800s that turned St. Patrick’s Day into the celebration that it is today. The holiday — which always falls on March 17 — used to be focused on religion and family. Pubs in Ireland were even closed on St. Patrick’s’ Day until the 1970s.

But Irish immigrants in the US wanted to commemorate their native land on the special day. And they did so with corned beef, which they bought from the nearby Jewish butchers, according to The Smithsonian. In Ireland, they would typically eat boiled bacon, but it was too expensive in America.

They paired the beef with potatoes — an Irish favorite — and cabbage, which was the most affordable vegetable at the time. The meal became so popular in American culture that Abraham Lincoln even put it on the menu for his Inaugural Luncheon in 1861.