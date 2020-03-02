I tried 3 classic Irish dishes for the first time, and it was one of the most comforting meals I’ve ever had

The moment I spotted Molly’s across the street, I knew I had picked the perfect place for my introduction to Irish cuisine.

Molly’s has been a bar in some shape or form since 1895 (except during Prohibition, when it switched to a grocery store).

An Irish family bought the bar in 1964 and named it Molly Malone’s, after a popular Irish folk song. In 1991, it was renamed Molly’s Shebeen (an Irish word for illegal drinking establishment).

Molly’s was listed as one of the 10 best Irish bars in New York City by The Irish Times — a daily newspaper in Ireland — so I trusted that the pub was authentic as it claimed.