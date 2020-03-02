I tried 3 classic Irish dishes for the first time, and it was one of the most comforting meals I’ve ever had

- In honor of St. Patrick’s Day, I decided to try three classic Irish dishes I’ve never had before.
- I went to Molly’s Pub, dubbed “the most authentic Irish bar in New York City,” to try them out.
- I had Shepherd’s pie, corned beef and cabbage, and Irish lamb stew, and loved all three dishes.
I headed to Molly’s Pub and Restaurant Shebeen, which calls itself “the most authentic Irish bar in New York City,” to try three classic Irish dishes. And it ended up being one of the most comforting meals I’ve ever had.
An Irish family bought the bar in 1964 and named it Molly Malone’s, after a popular Irish folk song. In 1991, it was renamed Molly’s Shebeen (an Irish word for illegal drinking establishment).
Molly’s was listed as one of the 10 best Irish bars in New York City by The Irish Times — a daily newspaper in Ireland — so I trusted that the pub was authentic as it claimed.
Also along for the ride was my best friend Kelly, who is half-Irish, and her boyfriend Zach. As we sat down at our table, Kelly began telling us about the corned beef and cabbage she used to eat with her family every St. Patrick’s Day. The pub, with its dim lights and soft music, felt warm and comforting.
Ireland has plenty of great beers that go beyond Guinness. Kelly and I ordered pints of Harp Lager, which hails from Dundalk, Ireland, while Zach got a pint of Murphy’s Irish Stout.
So after some research, I settled on these three dishes, which were traditional but also available at a number of Irish pubs and restaurants.
It was actually Irish immigrants in the 1800s that turned St. Patrick’s Day into the celebration that it is today. The holiday — which always falls on March 17 — used to be focused on religion and family. Pubs in Ireland were even closed on St. Patrick’s’ Day until the 1970s.
But Irish immigrants in the US wanted to commemorate their native land on the special day. And they did so with corned beef, which they bought from the nearby Jewish butchers, according to The Smithsonian. In Ireland, they would typically eat boiled bacon, but it was too expensive in America.
They paired the beef with potatoes — an Irish favorite — and cabbage, which was the most affordable vegetable at the time. The meal became so popular in American culture that Abraham Lincoln even put it on the menu for his Inaugural Luncheon in 1861.
The beef, by the way, is wonderfully tender. I was surprised at how soft it tasted, and the cabbage gave the whole dish a nice depth and some needed crunch.
Zach, who was also trying corned beef for the first time, said it “definitely lived up to everything that I thought it would be.”
And it was Kelly’s favorite dish of the night.
“I thought it had the most dynamic mix of flavors between the cabbage, the beef, and the mustard,” she said. “The savory flavors in the other dishes blended together and it was delicious, but there was something special about this.”
Molly’s Irish stew was so warm and comforting. The lamb was nice and soft, and the gravy was mild but flavorful. The potatoes had a really velvety texture, and the carrots added a nice crunch to a simple but soothing dish. Kelly said the stew tasted exactly like how her dad used to make it when she was a kid. She told us how he would use leftovers from the stew to make dumplings.
“The lamb stew just felt like home,” Zach said, telling me it was his favorite dish of the trio.
People in both Britain and Ireland used cottage pie as a way to repurpose their leftovers from a weekend roast, according to Chowhound. The term for Shepherd’s pie, which features lamb instead of beef, came about in the middle of the 19th century.
Kelly, who had Shepherd’s pie plenty of times as a kid, told me she has always loved the hearty dish.
“It felt like I was eating a treat for dinner, because it was like, ‘Oooh, mashed potatoes and meat, what could be better?”‘ she said.
Zach told me that the dish made him “want to cozy up next to a fireplace in a wilderness lodge.”
I found myself spooning some of the stew on the Shepherd’s pie to make it even moister, and at times I was throwing cabbage in the mix for some crunch. Kelly was also taking potatoes from the corned beef dish and pouring more stew on them.
“Everything felt like a nice warm hug,” I told Kelly.
“That’s what the Irish do to you,” she replied.
More From Business Insider Australia
-
4 consumer spending trends on the rise in 2021
-
Further extensions to the Sydney lockdown could push Australia into recession, economists warn
-
The Australian property market feels like 2017 again, when sales were peaking and an intervention was imminent
-
8 ways St Patrick’s Day is celebrated differently in Ireland and the US