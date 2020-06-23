'I stand with Bubba': NASCAR drivers send out a unified message of support for Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage

Tyler Lauletta
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File PhotoJoey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and more of NASCAR’s biggest names tweeted out their support of Bubba Wallace on Monday.
  • NASCAR announced that a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace and Team 43 on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.
  • Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top division and has been a vocal leader in getting the sport to address its racist past.
  • On Monday, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and more of NASCAR’s biggest names put out the message #IStandWithBubba to show their support for Wallace.
Some of the biggest names in NASCAR are tweeting out their support for Bubba Wallace on Monday after a noose was found in his garage stall.

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that it was launching an investigation after the noose was found, saying they were “angry and outraged” and vowing to “do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace, who is the only Black driver in the racing league, called the incident on Sunday night a “despicable act of racism and hatred” that “serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

On Monday, many of Wallace’s fellow drivers and members of the racing community put out messages of solidarity, posting on social media with the hashtag #IStandWithBubba to show their support.

In addition to the statements made by other drivers on social media, NASCAR has also written out #IStandWithBubba on the infield grass at Talladega ahead of Monday’s race.

Wallace and the rest of the top drivers in NASCAR are set to face off in the Geico 500 at 3 pm E.T.

