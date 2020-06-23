'I stand with Bubba': NASCAR drivers send out a unified message of support for Bubba Wallace after a noose was found in his garage

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports/File Photo Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and more of NASCAR’s biggest names tweeted out their support of Bubba Wallace on Monday.

NASCAR announced that a noose had been found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace and Team 43 on Sunday at Talladega Superspeedway.

Wallace is the only Black driver in NASCAR’s top division and has been a vocal leader in getting the sport to address its racist past.

On Monday, Joey Logano, Ryan Blaney, and more of NASCAR’s biggest names put out the message #IStandWithBubba to show their support for Wallace.

Some of the biggest names in NASCAR are tweeting out their support for Bubba Wallace on Monday after a noose was found in his garage stall.

On Sunday, NASCAR announced that it was launching an investigation after the noose was found, saying they were “angry and outraged” and vowing to “do everything we can to identify the person(s) responsible and eliminate them from the sport.”

Wallace, who is the only Black driver in the racing league, called the incident on Sunday night a “despicable act of racism and hatred” that “serves as a painful reminder of how much further we have to go as a society and how persistent we must be in the fight against racism.”

On Monday, many of Wallace’s fellow drivers and members of the racing community put out messages of solidarity, posting on social media with the hashtag #IStandWithBubba to show their support.

Our unity will flush out the hate. #IStandWithBubba https://t.co/jQ0Gmqs2ei — Tyler Reddick (@TylerReddick) June 22, 2020

You’re my brother and always will be. Don’t let the people who are lower than life to try and bring you down. They won’t scare you because you’re strong. I stand with you pal. Forever. https://t.co/fiIALd9XCE — Ryan Blaney (@Blaney) June 22, 2020

I’ll race with him on Sunday and ride with him on a Monday. I do this because he’s family, our @NASCAR family!!! It’s hard for me to comprehend all this, but one thing is for sure…When you f*ck with family you’re f*cking with us all. @BubbaWallace #ivealwaysstoodwithbubba pic.twitter.com/e6pDDmXu6J — Clint Bowyer (@ClintBowyer) June 22, 2020

I’ve been working in my race shop all night.. Around 11:30 at night i washed my hands and got on twitter to see what’s up.. UGH????.. I am So Sorry my brother @BubbaWallace has to go through this HORRIBLE situation.. I love you, Bubba. #IStandWithBubba — Kenny Wallace (@Kenny_Wallace) June 22, 2020

#IStandWithBubba The act of what happened yesterday was horrible and has no place in this world! https://t.co/X9QnfpYdX5 pic.twitter.com/MNMifoZP0M — Kyle Busch (@KyleBusch) June 22, 2020

Woke up to some bad news that’s not worth repeating. Not because it’s not serious, but because That’s exactly what the culprits want, attention and the fear that comes from it. I trust Nascar to handle it appropriately and fully support them in getting this right. — Brad Keselowski (@keselowski) June 22, 2020

God created us equal. I will never understand how some people don’t believe that. The stupid hatefulness that happened yesterday is disgusting. I know @NASCAR will oust this idiot. Go win today @BubbaWallace I’ll be cheering you on. ???? #IStandWithBubba — Michael Waltrip (@MW55) June 22, 2020

In addition to the statements made by other drivers on social media, NASCAR has also written out #IStandWithBubba on the infield grass at Talladega ahead of Monday’s race.

Wallace and the rest of the top drivers in NASCAR are set to face off in the Geico 500 at 3 pm E.T.

