Thousands declare solidarity with the teen who was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school

Madison Malone Kircher
Ahmed mohamedTwitterAhmed Mohamed.

On Monday, Texas high school student Ahmed Mohamed was arrested for bringing a homemade clock to school that administrators believed looked like a bomb.

The 14-year-old student was a member of the robotics club in middle school and regularly enjoyed building electronics for fun, the Dallas Morning News reported.

When he brought the clock to school to show his teachers, they told him it looked like a bomb and called the authorities, despite Mohamed’s repeated insistence that it was just a clock. 

Now, people on the internet are using the hashtag #IStandWithAhmed to show support for the ninth-grader.

The hashtag began trending on Facebook earlier Wednesday and almost 200,000 people have already tweeted using the hashtag on Twitter. 

Here’s an example. This teacher writes that he’ll be teaching his students how to make Arduino clocks — the same kind of clock Mohamed was arrested for bringing to school — this year. 

Many people using the hashtag are pointing out that if Mohamed had been a white student, the outcome might have been much different. 

Some of the tweets also include a photo of Mohamed on the day of the arrest where he was reportedly wearing a NASA T-shirt. 

Here’s the photo, originally tweeeted by Anil Dash:

This Twitter user even donned his own NASA T-shirt in honour of Mohamed.

Some people on Twitter are impressed by Mohamed’s engineering talent. 

While others are using humour to lend support. 

 

Mohamed’s family has set up an official Twitter account where you can get updates on the situation. Here’s the latest from that account.

