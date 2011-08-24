I Spent $100 Million And All I Got Was This Failed Publication

Publications can make millions.



They can also lose a company millions.

This story is about the latter category.

We collected some of the biggest editorial busts in the history of magazines as well as a few publications that seem to be headed that way.

The outlets in question range from a few unsuccessful spinoffs to a $100 million bust and an idea that costs $160 million per year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.