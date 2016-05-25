I spent 10 days riding a motorbike through the mountains of Vietnam, and it was the greatest adventure of my life

Jonathan GarberChildren ride water buffalo along the side of the road.
Back in 2008, I spent a summer abroad in China as part of my MBA studies. When my studies concluded, I had the chance to travel around Southeast Asia, visiting Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.
And while the entire summer was amazing, nothing was quite like the motorbike trip I took over my last 10 days in Asia. Here’s what it’s like to experience Offroad Vietnam.
The trip began in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, and spanned the mountainous Northwest region of the country. The estimated location of the trip is highlighted by the red square on the map.
Google Maps
I had never been on a motorcycle before, and had just one hour to learn the day before we left. Having never driven manual transmission before, I ended up with this scooter. It was less powerful so I struggled climbing mountains, but was faster on the straightaways.
Jonathan Garber
We arrived at the the Offroad Vietnam office at about 7am to load up the bikes. When we finally left, it was rush hour in Hanoi. This picture doesn't even show how crazy and chaotic the streets are. There are motorbikes everywhere.
Jonathan Garber
Once we got out of the city, we took this group picture. Starting from the left: John, Scott, me, Ronnie, Steve, and our tour guide. As you can see some of us wore protective gear that included helmets, arm guards and leg guards.
Jonathan Garber
The views were breathtaking when we finally hit the open road. There was lush, green vegetation as far as the eye could see.
Jonathan Garber
As we began our climb into the mountains, Vietnam's famous rice fields came into view. It was common to see workers in the fields for most of the trip. Vietnam is one of the largest rice exporters in the world.
Jonathan Garber
One of the things that I noticed almost immediately was just how narrow the roads were. There was very little room for error, especially if a truck was coming around the bend.
Jonathan Garber
We came across a river that proved difficult to navigate, so we loaded our bikes onto a boat and ferried across.
Jonathan Garber
This was the first town we passed through. As you can see, dirt roads were a common theme along the way.
Jonathan Garber
Soon after, that's when things started to get crazy. We found ourselves riding through roads that were washed out by water and mud.
Jonathan Garber
Since it was August in Vietnam it was rainy season, and that meant a storm could creep up at any time.
Jonathan Garber
The heavy rains usually didn't last long, but created more difficult conditions. Our tour guide got stuck in the mud.
Jonathan Garber
Since I was a beginner, sometimes I had to hop on the back while a more experienced rider got me through the difficult terrain.
Jonathan Garber
Here, the water had completely washed out the road. As you can see it was pretty deep. We crossed carefully so our engines wouldn't stall.
Jonathan Garber
Several times over the course of the trip we were forced to wait for a bus or truck to navigate the difficult terrain.
Jonathan Garber
Jonathan Garber
With water buffalo crossing the road virtually anywhere, it made for dangerous conditions. Ronnie went around the bend too quickly and crashed into one. Luckily, both he and the water buffalo were OK. If a motorist kills a water buffalo they must pay the owner fair value.
Jonathan Garber
For the most part all of the locals were friendly. Along the way they would wave and even run along side us as we rode.
Jonathan Garber
As we made our way through the back roads we were met by a herd of water buffalo. We let them pass, and then continued on our way.
Jonathan Garber
A few times a day we would stop for Vietnamese coffee and other beverages to get some rest and fuel up.
Jonathan Garber
A traditional Vietnamese meal consists of pork, spring rolls, and veggies. Sometimes, there is chicken too. Men and women eat separately.
Jonathan Garber
When we weren't staying in tribal villages we stopped in small cities along the way. Generally, the main strip was nothing more than a few blocks along the road.
Jonathan Garber
Notice the architecture has a French Colonial feel. That's because France had occupied Vietnam from 1873 until 1954. This was one of our hotels.
Jonathan Garber
Sapa was the only city we tourist destination on our trip. It's home to more than 130,000 people, and is a popular place for tourists who want to take a trek in the mountains.
Jonathan Garber
Unfortunately for us, a typhoon struck on our descent into the city and we didn't get to do any hiking. As you can see, water was pouring down the side of the mountain and through this restaurant.
Jonathan Garber
Notice how narrow the passage was. One wrong move, and you could easily fall of the side of the mountain. Luckily for us, we were on motorbikes so we could pass through. Other tourists had to pay the $100 to hop on the back of a local's motorbike to navigate the terrain.
Jonathan Garber
