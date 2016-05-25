I spent 10 days riding a motorbike through the mountains of Vietnam, and it was the greatest adventure of my life

Jonathan Garber Children ride water buffalo along the side of the road.

Back in 2008, I spent a summer abroad in China as part of my MBA studies. When my studies concluded, I had the chance to travel around Southeast Asia, visiting Thailand, Cambodia, and Vietnam.

And while the entire summer was amazing, nothing was quite like the motorbike trip I took over my last 10 days in Asia. Here’s what it’s like to experience Offroad Vietnam.

The trip began in Hanoi, Vietnam's capital, and spanned the mountainous Northwest region of the country. The estimated location of the trip is highlighted by the red square on the map. Google Maps I had never been on a motorcycle before, and had just one hour to learn the day before we left. Having never driven manual transmission before, I ended up with this scooter. It was less powerful so I struggled climbing mountains, but was faster on the straightaways. Jonathan Garber We arrived at the the Offroad Vietnam office at about 7am to load up the bikes. When we finally left, it was rush hour in Hanoi. This picture doesn't even show how crazy and chaotic the streets are. There are motorbikes everywhere. Jonathan Garber Once we got out of the city, we took this group picture. Starting from the left: John, Scott, me, Ronnie, Steve, and our tour guide. As you can see some of us wore protective gear that included helmets, arm guards and leg guards. Jonathan Garber The views were breathtaking when we finally hit the open road. There was lush, green vegetation as far as the eye could see. Jonathan Garber As we began our climb into the mountains, Vietnam's famous rice fields came into view. It was common to see workers in the fields for most of the trip. Vietnam is one of the largest rice exporters in the world. Jonathan Garber Aside from the rice fields there were other spectacular views. Jonathan Garber One of the things that I noticed almost immediately was just how narrow the roads were. There was very little room for error, especially if a truck was coming around the bend. Jonathan Garber Along the way we passed a few trucks that had veered off the road. Jonathan Garber We came across a river that proved difficult to navigate, so we loaded our bikes onto a boat and ferried across. Jonathan Garber That's when we got our first taste of the off-road portion of the trip. Jonathan Garber We saw this bridge. Luckily we didn't have to ride our bikes across it. Jonathan Garber This was the first town we passed through. As you can see, dirt roads were a common theme along the way. Jonathan Garber Soon after, that's when things started to get crazy. We found ourselves riding through roads that were washed out by water and mud. Jonathan Garber Since it was August in Vietnam it was rainy season, and that meant a storm could creep up at any time. Jonathan Garber The heavy rains usually didn't last long, but created more difficult conditions. Our tour guide got stuck in the mud. Jonathan Garber Since I was a beginner, sometimes I had to hop on the back while a more experienced rider got me through the difficult terrain. Jonathan Garber Here, the water had completely washed out the road. As you can see it was pretty deep. We crossed carefully so our engines wouldn't stall. Jonathan Garber Several times over the course of the trip we were forced to wait for a bus or truck to navigate the difficult terrain. Jonathan Garber You never knew what you were going to see. Here, some locals are pushing bamboo up the mountain. Jonathan Garber And a local carrying her harvest. Jonathan Garber Or children riding water buffalo. Jonathan Garber With water buffalo crossing the road virtually anywhere, it made for dangerous conditions. Ronnie went around the bend too quickly and crashed into one. Luckily, both he and the water buffalo were OK. If a motorist kills a water buffalo they must pay the owner fair value. Jonathan Garber For the most part all of the locals were friendly. Along the way they would wave and even run along side us as we rode. Jonathan Garber As we made our way through the back roads we were met by a herd of water buffalo. We let them pass, and then continued on our way. Jonathan Garber A few times a day we would stop for Vietnamese coffee and other beverages to get some rest and fuel up. Jonathan Garber A few nights we stayed in tribal villages. Jonathan Garber The sleeping arrangement made for close quarters. Luckily, no one snored. Jonathan Garber A traditional Vietnamese meal consists of pork, spring rolls, and veggies. Sometimes, there is chicken too. Men and women eat separately. Jonathan Garber My birthday happened to fall during the trip, so we celebrated with some rice wine. Jonathan Garber When we weren't staying in tribal villages we stopped in small cities along the way. Generally, the main strip was nothing more than a few blocks along the road. Jonathan Garber Notice the architecture has a French Colonial feel. That's because France had occupied Vietnam from 1873 until 1954. This was one of our hotels. Jonathan Garber One place we stayed even had a badminton court. It's a popular sport in Vietnam. Jonathan Garber Sapa was the only city we tourist destination on our trip. It's home to more than 130,000 people, and is a popular place for tourists who want to take a trek in the mountains. Jonathan Garber Unfortunately for us, a typhoon struck on our descent into the city and we didn't get to do any hiking. As you can see, water was pouring down the side of the mountain and through this restaurant. Jonathan Garber When the rain finally stopped, we had this stunning view. Jonathan Garber The typhoon caused mud and rock slides to block the roads. Jonathan Garber Notice how narrow the passage was. One wrong move, and you could easily fall of the side of the mountain. Luckily for us, we were on motorbikes so we could pass through. Other tourists had to pay the $100 to hop on the back of a local's motorbike to navigate the terrain. Jonathan Garber This shows the scope of how muddy it was in some places. Jonathan Garber We finally made our way through. Jonathan Garber After a day or riding we were back in Hanoi. Jonathan Garber Then we pulled into the Offroad Vietnam offices to end our trip. The trip was amazing and definitely the greatest adventure of my life. Jonathan Garber

