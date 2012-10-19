I Sold A Startup For A Billion Dollars, And I Could Not Have Done It If I Cared About Money

When Kevin Systrom graduated college in 2006, he took a job at Google over another that would have paid him twice as much money.



At Google, he sat next to Ronny Conway, son of Silicon Valley’s most important early stage startup investor Ron Conway.

Ronny went on to work at Andreessen Horowitz, the hottest venture capital firm in the Valley at the moment.

When Systrom decided to create a company, Andreessen Horowitz invested.

That company was Instagram, which sold for a billion dollars last Spring – six years after Systrom turned down a higher paying job.

In this clip from a PandoMonthly event, Systrom explains how caring about money didn’t drive his success, and how it doesn’t now:



