I saw the new Star Wars and I thought it was good, but I have one nit-picky complaint

Just like everyone else I saw the new Star Wars movie over its opening weekend.

And just like everyone else, I thought it was pretty good!

However.

I have one small complaint.

Before I get to it, I guess I should do one of those standard warnings about spoilers. I don’t think I am going to have a ton of spoilers, but I might. So, if you haven’t seen the movie, maybe stop reading.

Anyway, here’s my complaint: The movie was all action scenes, and very little story, very little character development.

The constant action scenes made the movie fast and fun, so it’s kind of stupid to complain about it.

While I barely remember the George Lucas prequels, my sense is that movies were a disaster because they tried to be all about story and character development. So, if this movie had more character development and story, I probably would have hated it.

But, still.

There’s a lot going on in this movie!

The First Order has arisen. Han and Leia split up. Luke disappeared. Han and Leia have a kid who has turned evil. There’s a giant mysterious person who oversees all of the evil in the world. There’s a new Death Star.

Then, there’s Rey and Finn. Presumably we’re going to learn a lot more about them in the films to come.

And, I suppose that’s the point. We’re going to have many many more movies to explore these characters and the overall story.

I hope so. Because, one thing that has changed in the entertainment industry is that TV shows are now much more rich in character and drama. TV shows feel like films nowadays, but stretched out to 4X as long. Star Wars flew by and I felt like I could have spent more time getting to know the characters and what’s going on.

