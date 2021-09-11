I tried Ina Garten’s chocolate cake that she said ‘makes grown men weep,’ and the easy dessert takes almost no time to make

- Ina Garten once said that her mocha chocolate icebox cake is so good it “makes grown men weep.”
- Garten’s recipe includes cheese, coffee, Kahlua, and Tate’s Bake Shop chocolate-chip cookies.
- The delicious cake has 10 layers and looks super impressive, despite taking almost no time to make.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
With Garten’s guidance, I’ve made everything from a cosmo that’s perfect for any time of day to a five-cheese penne that could warm you up on the coldest nights.
Yet over these last 16-or-something months (what is time anymore?), I hadn’t tried one of Garten’s desserts. If cooking was a new world for me, then baking was another universe. Unless you count following the instructions on the back of a Funfetti mix, desserts have never really been my forte.
But then I stumbled across an old Garten interview that changed everything.
Garten revealed that she was first inspired by a “fabulous caterer” friend, who told her that his easiest recipe was a cake of whipped cream and Nabisco chocolate wafers layered together.
“I thought it was such a good concept that I was going to do it with something more interesting,” she said. “So, I took Tate’s chocolate-chip cookies and I added Kahlua and cocoa powder. I made it into mocha whipped cream and then layered those and put it in the refrigerator, and, oh my God, it makes grown men weep.”
“The whole thing takes five minutes to make,” she added. “And you make it the day before, so it’s easy when you’re entertaining.”
A cake so delicious it could bring men to tears, but was still super easy to make? I knew I had to end my self-imposed baking ban and give Garten’s recipe a chance.
- 3 (8-ounce (226.80g)) packages of Tate’s Bake Shop chocolate-chip cookies
- 12 ounces Italian mascarpone cheese
- 2 cups cold heavy cream
- ¼ cup Kahlua liqueur
- ½ cup sugar
- 2 tablespoons unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 teaspoon instant espresso powder
- 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
- Semisweet chocolate (for the garnish)
If you can’t find Tate’s Bake Shop at your local supermarket, Garten recommends using another thin, crisp chocolate-chip cookie for the recipe instead.
Garten says it’s important to cover the bottom of the pan as much as possible, noting that she’ll break some cookies to help fill in the spaces.
I continued switching between the cookies and mocha whipped cream until there were five layers of each, ending with a layer of cream on top.
The entire process was super easy, and far more soothing than the baking attempts of my youth. Barely 10 minutes had passed and I was almost done.
Then I took my bar of semisweet chocolate and used a vegetable peeler to create a pile of chocolate shavings, which I sprinkled all around the edges of my cake. The key to getting those nice curls? Just go slow and steady with your peeler.
And the cake looked great. The mocha whipped cream was a pleasant light-brown shade, and the chocolate shavings gave the cake a special decorative touch — plus a nice pop of color.
Chocolate chips from the Tate’s cookies are also sprinkled throughout, dripping invitingly across the layers.
Since Garten claims this cake makes grown men weep, I knew I had to make my dad try a piece. And while he didn’t shed a tear, he thought the cake tasted great — although he wished there had been more Kahlua to give it more of a kick.
Overall, I think Garten’s recipe is a fantastic dessert. Since it’s no-bake and eaten cold, the cake is perfect for hotter days when you can’t be bothered to use your oven and have no desire for rich layers of chocolate. Yet it’s just decadent and buttery enough for the winter months, too. I definitely wouldn’t say no to a slice if I saw this at a holiday party.
But the best thing about Garten’s cake, much like her recipes in general, is that it’s so accessible. Whether you’re making this with your kids or have kid-level baking skills (ahem, me), this is one of the easiest desserts you can make from scratch — and I guarantee it’ll still impress everyone.
And who knows? Maybe it really will make some grown men cry.