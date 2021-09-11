I tried Ina Garten’s chocolate cake that she said ‘makes grown men weep,’ and the easy dessert takes almost no time to make

I’ve made more than a dozen Ina Garten recipes since the pandemic began.

With Garten’s guidance, I’ve made everything from a cosmo that’s perfect for any time of day to a five-cheese penne that could warm you up on the coldest nights.

Yet over these last 16-or-something months (what is time anymore?), I hadn’t tried one of Garten’s desserts. If cooking was a new world for me, then baking was another universe. Unless you count following the instructions on the back of a Funfetti mix, desserts have never really been my forte.

But then I stumbled across an old Garten interview that changed everything.