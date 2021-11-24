I made Ina Garten’s easy cornbread, and the dish was so perfect I’m going to make it for every Thanksgiving

Ina Garten has been my role model in the kitchen for the last year, so I knew I wanted to cook some of her dishes for Friendsgiving.

With the help of her cookbooks, Garten has turned me from a ramen-burning amateur to someone who can serve pasta dishes that her friends will actually eat (and enjoy, I think).

So when I decided to actually cook something for Friendsgiving this year, there was no question that the “Barefoot Contessa” star was going to be my source of inspiration.

As a huge pasta lover, I knew I had to test Garten’s new recipe for overnight mac and cheese. And I’m a firm believer that no Thanksgiving table is complete without carbs, so I also made her parmesan smashed potatoes.

That already seemed like plenty. But when I stumbled on a photo of Garten’s brown-butter skillet cornbread, I knew I had to add it to the menu.