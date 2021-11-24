I made Ina Garten’s easy cornbread, and the dish was so perfect I’m going to make it for every Thanksgiving

“Since I can’t pass up any recipe for cornbread, I decided to test mine with brown butter too,” Garten writes. “Best cornbread I’ve ever made!
That was all I needed to hear — time to get baking!
Garten’s brown-butter skillet cornbread only needs a few basic ingredients.
To make Garten’s cornbread, which serves 10-12 people, you’ll need:
3 cups all-purpose flour
2 cups whole milk
1 cup fine cornmeal (Garten says this makes moister cornbread than medium grind)
1 cup sugar
½ pound unsalted butter
2 extra-large eggs, lightly beaten
2 tablespoons baking powder
I began by melting my butter in a 10-inch (25cm) cast iron skillet over medium heat.
I continued to heat the butter until it became browned but not burnt, listening to Garten’s advice to “watch it very carefully!”
Once the butter was ready, I poured it into a medium-sized bowl and added my milk.
I whisked the milk into the butter, per Garten’s recipe.
Then I cracked my two eggs into the bowl.
I have to admit, I forgot to lightly beat the eggs together before throwing them into the mixture — but it didn’t seem to affect the cornbread in any way.
I added my flour, sugar, and cornmeal into a separate bowl.
I also threw in the baking powder and some kosher salt.
I whisked all my dry ingredients together, then made a well in the middle.
Barely five minutes had passed and my batter was almost ready.
Then I poured the butter and milk mixture into the well.
Per Garten’s instructions, I stirred everything together with a rubber spatula until it was just combined. The “Barefoot Contessa” star notes that it’s OK if the batter looks a little lumpy.
My batter was almost ready! But first, it needed to rest a little (so relatable).
Garten’s recipe calls for the batter to sit for 15 minutes. She said this step is essential to getting the best cornbread possible, so don’t try and skip it.
Once the 15 minutes were up, I poured my batter into the skillet.
Make sure you don’t wipe out your cast iron skillet after melting the butter. Just throw the batter right in.
I smoothed the top, sprinkled it with sea salt, and threw the cast iron skillet into the oven.
Garten’s recipe says to bake the cornbread for 35 to 40 minutes at 350 degrees Fahrenheit. After 35 minutes, I stuck a knife in the middle and it came out clean, so I knew the cornbread was ready.
One thing to note: If you’re using an 11 ½-inch skillet, Garten recommends only baking your cornbread for 25 to 30 minutes.
My cornbread came out a gorgeous golden-brown color.
Garten’s brown-butter skillet cornbread definitely makes for a gorgeous centerpiece at the Thanksgiving table (we all know no one really cares about the turkey).
But would it taste as good as it looked?
You could feel how moist the cornbread was just from cutting into it. And everyone at the table agreed it was one of the best they’ve ever tasted.
I could write an essay on how much I love this cornbread. It was so moist and fluffy, with the sweet and savory aspects working together in perfect harmony. We were all stuffed, but everyone at the table couldn’t resist getting seconds of the bread.
“The salt really brought out all the flavors,” my friend Oliver said. “10/10 would recommend.”
“So delicious,” my fellow taste-tester Kayla added. “The outside had a nice salty and crunchy texture, while the inside was moist and sweet.”
I love Garten’s cornbread so much, I plan to make it for every Thanksgiving from now on.
There’s no doubt in my mind that Garten’s brown-butter skillet cornbread was the star of Friendsgiving. It was so perfectly baked, and still tasted just as moist when we ate leftovers on the second and third day.
And for a novice cook like me who never bakes, I couldn’t believe how easy and foolproof it was to make. Seeing that cornbread come out of the oven, so beautiful and golden, made me feel like I was about to get Star Baker or a Paul Hollywood handshake.
Garten’s recipe has won a permanent spot in my holiday cooking repertoire. I refuse to wait a whole year to eat it again, so I’m already planning to make it for Christmas.