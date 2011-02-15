I Love These Recruiters…

Well, it’s Love Day, everybody, and it’s time for you to make a connection. And while I don’t have a dozen roses for you, I do have a dozen recruiters to suggest that you “follow” — following recruiters is the easiest way to get the jump on brand new jobs directly to your inbox…
Michael McCandlish –
716 followers
President at The McCandlish Group, LLC
Sales Executive, New York, NY
Sales Executive, Mountain View, CA
Sales Executive EH&S Software Montreal, Montreal, QC
Pad Swami –
586 followers
CEO at UrpanTech
IT Portfolio Analyst , PMO Support, New York, NY
Siebel Operational Reporting Analyst & Technical Lead, Columbus City, IA
Performance Engineer, Cincinnati, OH
Microsoft Global Talent Labs Team –
1485 followers
Global Talent Prospecting Team at Microsoft
TSP MTC – SQL – 746334, Southfield, MI
User Experience Lead, Principal – Exchange – 746442, Redmond, WA
System Architect – IEB – Xbox Kinect Team – 746079, Redmond, WA
Brett grey –
47 followers
Lead Technical Recruiter at Harvey Nash, Inc.
Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, NJ
Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, Charlotte, NC
Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, New York, NY
Haven Blais –
504 followers
Principal at Simon Mitchell & Associates
Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, MN
Account Manager, Nashville, TN
Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, Saint Louis, MO
Roland Tamayo –
324 followers
President at GS3
Software Sales Executive – Media/Entertainment, Atlanta, GA
Database Support Engineer – Strong SQL / Unix skills, San Mateo, CA
Database Sales Engineer – Strong SQL / Java skills, San Mateo, CA
Dave Carvajal –
546 followers
Founder at Dave Partners
Agile QA Engineer, New York, NY
PHP Developer, New York, NY
Systems Engineer , New York, NY
Michael Pisano –
42 followers
Account Executive at The Execu|Search Group
Senior Solutions Engineer, New York, NY
WPF Consultant, New York, NY
Senior Systems Manager , New York, NY
Katie Kelly –
263 followers
Staffing Consultant at Microsoft
Account Technology Specialist, Hartford, CT
Technology Solution Professional – MTC, Waltham, MA
Technical Solution Professional – Collaboration, Washington, DC
Justin Chukumba –
12 followers
Recruiter/Business Developer at Harvey Nash, Inc.
Director of Software Development, New York, NY
Alan Bender –
643 followers
President / Owner at Bender Executive Search
Account Director – Shopper Marketing, Los Angeles, CA
Account Director – Shopper Marketing, CT
Luis Pedemonte –
514 followers
Director-Lead Professionals, LLC at Lead Professionals, LLC
Senior Software Engineer – Smartphone, Seattle, WA
IT Security Consultant and Internal Auditor, Atlanta, GA
Corporate Sales Executives (LPO), Atlanta, GA
When you follow recruiters, every time they upload a new job into the system or have a new requisition, you receive notice directly in your email inbox. It’s social recruiting at its easiest!
I hope you have a Happy Valentine’s Day tonight, and a great week of connections this week, Readers!
