I Love These Recruiters…

Marc Cenedella

Well, it’s Love Day, everybody, and it’s time for you to make a connection. And while I don’t have a dozen roses for you, I do have a dozen recruiters to suggest that you “follow” — following recruiters is the easiest way to get the jump on brand new jobs directly to your inbox…

 

Michael McCandlish
716 followers 

President at The McCandlish Group, LLC

Sales Executive, New York, NY

Sales Executive, Mountain View, CA

Sales Executive EH&S Software Montreal, Montreal, QC

 

Pad Swami
586 followers 

CEO at UrpanTech

IT Portfolio Analyst , PMO Support, New York, NY

Siebel Operational Reporting Analyst & Technical Lead, Columbus City, IA

Performance Engineer, Cincinnati, OH

 

Microsoft Global Talent Labs Team
1485 followers 

Global Talent Prospecting Team at Microsoft

TSP MTC – SQL – 746334, Southfield, MI

User Experience Lead, Principal – Exchange – 746442, Redmond, WA

System Architect – IEB – Xbox Kinect Team – 746079, Redmond, WA

 

Brett grey
47 followers 

Lead Technical Recruiter at Harvey Nash, Inc.

Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, NJ

Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, Charlotte, NC

Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, New York, NY

 

Haven Blais
504 followers 

Principal at Simon Mitchell & Associates

Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, MN

Account Manager, Nashville, TN

Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, Saint Louis, MO

 

Roland Tamayo
324 followers 

President at GS3

Software Sales Executive – Media/Entertainment, Atlanta, GA

Database Support Engineer – Strong SQL / Unix skills, San Mateo, CA

Database Sales Engineer – Strong SQL / Java skills, San Mateo, CA

 

Dave Carvajal
546 followers 

Founder at Dave Partners

Agile QA Engineer, New York, NY

PHP Developer, New York, NY

Systems Engineer , New York, NY

 

Michael Pisano
42 followers 

Account Executive at The Execu|Search Group

Senior Solutions Engineer, New York, NY

WPF Consultant, New York, NY

Senior Systems Manager , New York, NY

 

Katie Kelly
263 followers 

Staffing Consultant at Microsoft

Account Technology Specialist, Hartford, CT

Technology Solution Professional – MTC, Waltham, MA

Technical Solution Professional – Collaboration, Washington, DC

 

Justin Chukumba
12 followers 

Recruiter/Business Developer at Harvey Nash, Inc.

Director of Software Development, New York, NY

 

Alan Bender
643 followers 

President / Owner at Bender Executive Search

Account Director – Shopper Marketing, Los Angeles, CA

Account Director – Shopper Marketing, CT

 

Luis Pedemonte
514 followers 

Director-Lead Professionals, LLC at Lead Professionals, LLC

Senior Software Engineer – Smartphone, Seattle, WA

IT Security Consultant and Internal Auditor, Atlanta, GA

Corporate Sales Executives (LPO), Atlanta, GA

 

When you follow recruiters, every time they upload a new job into the system or have a new requisition, you receive notice directly in your email inbox. It’s social recruiting at its easiest!

I hope you have a Happy Valentine’s Day tonight, and a great week of connections this week, Readers!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.