I Love These Recruiters…

Well, it’s Love Day, everybody, and it’s time for you to make a connection. And while I don’t have a dozen roses for you, I do have a dozen recruiters to suggest that you “follow” — following recruiters is the easiest way to get the jump on brand new jobs directly to your inbox…



Michael McCandlish –

716 followers

President at The McCandlish Group, LLC

Sales Executive, New York, NY

Sales Executive, Mountain View, CA

Sales Executive EH&S Software Montreal, Montreal, QC

Pad Swami –

586 followers

CEO at UrpanTech

IT Portfolio Analyst , PMO Support, New York, NY

Siebel Operational Reporting Analyst & Technical Lead, Columbus City, IA

Performance Engineer, Cincinnati, OH

Microsoft Global Talent Labs Team –

1485 followers

Global Talent Prospecting Team at Microsoft

TSP MTC – SQL – 746334, Southfield, MI

User Experience Lead, Principal – Exchange – 746442, Redmond, WA

System Architect – IEB – Xbox Kinect Team – 746079, Redmond, WA

Brett grey –

47 followers

Lead Technical Recruiter at Harvey Nash, Inc.

Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, NJ

Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, Charlotte, NC

Lead Application Analyst – Global Markets, New York, NY

Haven Blais –

504 followers

Principal at Simon Mitchell & Associates

Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, MN

Account Manager, Nashville, TN

Sales Engineer / Solution Consultant, Saint Louis, MO

Roland Tamayo –

324 followers

President at GS3

Software Sales Executive – Media/Entertainment, Atlanta, GA

Database Support Engineer – Strong SQL / Unix skills, San Mateo, CA

Database Sales Engineer – Strong SQL / Java skills, San Mateo, CA

Dave Carvajal –

546 followers

Founder at Dave Partners

Agile QA Engineer, New York, NY

PHP Developer, New York, NY

Systems Engineer , New York, NY

Michael Pisano –

42 followers

Account Executive at The Execu|Search Group

Senior Solutions Engineer, New York, NY

WPF Consultant, New York, NY

Senior Systems Manager , New York, NY

Katie Kelly –

263 followers

Staffing Consultant at Microsoft

Account Technology Specialist, Hartford, CT

Technology Solution Professional – MTC, Waltham, MA

Technical Solution Professional – Collaboration, Washington, DC

Justin Chukumba –

12 followers

Recruiter/Business Developer at Harvey Nash, Inc.

Director of Software Development, New York, NY

Alan Bender –

643 followers

President / Owner at Bender Executive Search

Account Director – Shopper Marketing, Los Angeles, CA

Account Director – Shopper Marketing, CT

Luis Pedemonte –

514 followers

Director-Lead Professionals, LLC at Lead Professionals, LLC

Senior Software Engineer – Smartphone, Seattle, WA

IT Security Consultant and Internal Auditor, Atlanta, GA

Corporate Sales Executives (LPO), Atlanta, GA

When you follow recruiters, every time they upload a new job into the system or have a new requisition, you receive notice directly in your email inbox. It’s social recruiting at its easiest!

I hope you have a Happy Valentine’s Day tonight, and a great week of connections this week, Readers!

